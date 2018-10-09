Chichester Half Marathon 2018 - check out our picture special

It was another great day for Chichester-area athletics as more than 700 runners pounded the streets and the countryside in the 2018 Chi Half Marathon.
Our photographer was there to capture all the pre-race, race and post-race action and you can see 34 of his pictures in the gallery above.
The half marathon was won by local favourite James Baker, while Emily Iredale of Midhurst Milers took the women's crown.
You can see a full list of finishers and their times in the Observer on Thursday.
