Chichester hockey stars taste international success

The Grand Masters World Cup Hockey was played in Barcelona and featured a number of Chichester players.

Coping with temperatures ranging from 26-34 degrees, England proudly represented their country against Holland, Germany, Belgium, Scotland, Wales and Australia.

Determination and application as a team was always evident and it paid off for all age groups.

Chichester Hockey Club can now boast John Longden and Peter Ross in the over-75s, Kim Howarth in the LX 65s and Andrew Barnes in the over-70s.

All came home with gold and silver medals and huge smiles.

The 70s final against Australia ended 2-2 and was packed with drama. In the penalty shootout, keeper Bill Goodridge saved three of the five taken, while two missed the target. England converted two shots to take a well-deserved gold.

Ken Veness and Jan Barnes also represented the club as umpires and were well received by teams from Japan, Australia, Scotland, and Belgium.

Meanwhile, hockey’s not the only sport in which Andrew Barnes continues to get call-ups. He has just been picked again for England’s over-70s cricket team and will play three one-day international games against Australia in August.

