Chichester ladies get back into swing of golf - Stableford success at Cowdray Park

Chichester Golf Club's ladies have been extremely lucky with the weather and the course has been closed on only one occasion in recent weeks – that because of snow.

Results: Front 9/Back 9 - 1 Heddie Straw, Judith Whittaker, Denise Lansley 66 (cb); 2 Lisa Jackson, Pauline Beale , SP 66; 3 Bev Seymour, Lesly Hance, Fran Syson 61. Nearest the pin, 4th hole - Linda Wood, 6th - Pauline Beale, 13th - Christine Wheeler. Waltz - Yvonne Dunckley, Hannah Stephens, Lisa Jackson 71; Heddie Straw, Pauline Beale, Treyn Haynes 70; Jackie Heard, Liz Fraser, Marilyn Forward 69. Nearest the pin, 1st -Kathy Donohoe, 8th -Lisa Jackson, 18th -Liz Fraser. Lucky dip - Helen Ball, Fiona Walsh, Treyn Haynes 97; Lisa Mitchelmore, Nicky Eastland, Wendy Jeffery 90; Yvonne Dunckley, Sue Bond, Hannah Stephens 88. Bingo, Bango, Bongo - Winners Hannah Stephens, Val Swain, Terry Payne, Jane Buckle ,Linda Eaton, Kathy Donohoe, Fiona Walsh, Sue Bond, Lisa Jackson and Karen Parks. Waltz Sat - Jennifer Sherwood, Pam Muller, Jane Buckley 62; Lisa Mitchelmore, Sue Ward, Val Swain 61; Fiona Walsh ,Jackie Heard, Sue Bond 56. Singles matchplay winners - Heddie Straw, Pauline Beale, Fiona Walsh, Val Swain, Lesly Hance, Bev Seymour, Sue Winterbotham, Liz Fraser, Barbara Hastewell, Jennifer Edmiston, Linda Eaton and Treyn Haynes.

Cowdray winner Justin Chuter

COWDRAY PARK

Cowdray seniors played a monthly Stableford with 78 competing.

Conditions were not easy following recent snow and rain, and strong gusting winds made a difficult game even harder. In fact, only seven entrants played to their handicaps or better.

In division one, runner-up was Dave Hirons on 36 points and the winner with an excellent score of 40 was Chris Hutchings.

In division two, runner-up on countback with 37 points was Bryan Symonds and the winner on countback with 37 was Philip Tupper.

A total of £154 was raised for the Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

Golfers taste a little Turkish delight

Cowdray’s men played for the Owen Cup and Daily Mail qualifier (Stableford), with 31 pairs taking part.

Results: 1 Trevor Challen & Adam Exall 40pts; 2 Paul Fairminer & Simon Small 39; 3 Barney Dixon & Steve Hathaway 38.

Seniors’ secretary Justin Chuter won the February Stableford with a fantastic 41 points. Second was Barney Dixon with 40, third Ray Williams with 38.

Cowdray ladies got in some match practice. Players with similar handicaps played against each other in a four-ball. A total of 32 ladies played as they build up towards matches that start in April.

Silverware for junior golf aces

The Cowdray monthly club Stableford was played in very foggy conditions, although the mist did lift.

There were 29 entrants, including ladies, and nine players played to handicap or better, so despite the fog, there were some very good scores.

The winner, Justin Chuter, scored 41 points and Barney Dixon was runner-up with 40. Ray Williams was third and Paul Silver fourth, both with 38.