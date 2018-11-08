Chichester learn plenty on University of Birmingham visit

Chichester's men's first team suffered a defeat away to the University of Birmingham - while the ladies lost at Southampton. Read on for all the latest hockey reports, and get involved by sending your reports and team pictures to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk

Birmingham University 3 Chichester 1

Men’s Conference West

Chichester put up a brave battle but were beaten when they visited league leaders Birmingham University.

Both teams had opportunities to open the scoring, despite a tight opening 20 minutes limiting chances to counter-attacks.

Andrew Sparshott, Alex Baxter and Alex Pendle, among others, worked tirelessly on the breakaway.

Despite Chichester’s courageous defensive efforts, Birmingham broke the deadlock with around ten minutes left of the first half.

A penalty-corner save from Chris Bristow deflected on to the body of Josh Brown on the right post and Birmingham converted the resulting penalty stroke. Brown had an otherwise-solid game.

Shortly afterwards Birmingham doubled their lead, with Chichester down to ten men after a green card.

Chichester pushed on and had their doggedness rewarded with a goal of their own before half-time, Ollie Baxter with a clinical finish from a rebound.

A resolute defensive display in the second half limited Birmingham to a handful of chances. Chichester had the lion’s share of the opportunities, most notably when Pendle saw his superb drag flick saved on the line.

But with the last touch Birmingham converted a penalty corner to make the final score 3-1.

Chichester are at home on Sunday against Fareham.

Chichester: Bristow, Brook, Henn, Sewell, Brown, Robinson, Lerwill, Thakore, Gibbon, Baxter A, Messenger, Ryall, Baxter O, Pendle, Sparshot, Budgen.

Southampton Ladies 5 Chichester Ladies 1

In a match of high intensity, Chichester had to work hard.

It looked like Southampton were pulling away with a 2-0 lead at half-time. However Chi came back strong and pulled one back.

Things descended into a flurry of cards, warnings and penalty flicks for both sides upsetting the rhythm of the game. This resulted in a final score of 5-1.

Chichester came away with a feeling of overall improvement. This Saturday Chichester face rivals Horsham twos at Chichester College (3pm).

Chichester: Goodger-Greenway, Peake, Munn, McAllister, Fiesta, Greenlees, Goring, Stevens, Mealyer, Bradley, Gleeson, Hattemore, Rose.

Chichester Ladies 2s 0 Hailsham Ladies 7

Sussex Ladies premier division

Chichester found league leaders Hailsham too strong at Chi College.

Within the first five minutes Chi were two down, one from open play and the other from a penalty corner.

Chichester were playing well with a lot of sub rotation, the movement and passing was progressing. But Chi were always on the back foot and Hailsham scored twice more before half-time.

Chi had a couple of new players – Dutch pair Sophie Resnik and Maxime Traksel, both acquitting themselves admirably. Chichester broke through the visitors’ defence through Maddie Hantris and Rachael Trent and came close to a goal.

But Hailsham went on to score three more times, one from a penalty flick, one from a Chi deflection and another from open play. Despite this scoreline Chi are improving with every game and now just need to believe and have the confidence to score.

Chichester: Jac Kane, Tracy Austin, Emma Bennison, Jackie Baxter, Alex Hurd, Kate Woods, Vicky Oliver-Catt, Charlotte Stemp, Beanie Bradley, Cheryl Parrott, Sarah Jessop, Maddie Hantris, Sophie Resnik, Maxime Traksel, Rachael Trent.

Chichester 4s 1 Basingstoke 3s 1

Chi’s five-match winning run came to an end in a top-of-the-table draw against Basingstoke threes.

Both teams had yet to drop points and it was a cagey opening 15 minutes.

Chi started to assert their authority and went close to scoring with a number of half-chances going astray. However, as Chi’s confidence built, they pushed men forward leaving themselves exposed at the back allowing Basingstoke to score first in a swift counter-attacking move.

This was the first time Chi have been behind this season and they lost control with some sloppy passing as they tried to force the ball forward.

Young keeper Damian Ashton was called in to action a number of times, pulling off some excellent saves. Chi started to find their composure, as Tom Brixey and Tom Garriock started to assert themselves in the middle of the park.

Chi started the second half strongly. Rupert Fisk was providing Chi with attacking intent down the right. Midway through the second half, Chi fully took control and started to pepper the opposition goal. A number of fine saves from the Basingstoke keeper, along with some near misses kept the score at 1-0.

Eventually, Chi’s dominance paid off as Garriock’s powerful strike from an acute angle found its way between the keeper’s legs with ten minutes to go.

Chi searched for the winner, only to be denied by the keeper and last-ditch defending.

A draw kept both teams at the top of the table, separated by goal difference. Chi go to Havant this weekend.

Chi fours: Ashton, MacLaren, Carr, Strange, Donaldson, Richardson, Hindmarsh, Brixey, Whittle, Garriock, Beresford, Fisk, Steely, Lansdale.

Yateley 1 Chichester Ladies 4s 1

Chichester Ladies held leaders Yateley in a thrilling game.

A positive pre-match pep talk from captain Kim Howarth got Chichester into the right frame of mind.

Chichester used the space well and passed the ball with confidence. A break from the middle allowed Rachel Austin to produce a cracking shot at the end of the D to give Chichester the lead.

Yateley responded well and the Chichester defence found it difficult. However Chichester amended their game plan and transferred the ball across the back.

Although Yateley had chances, especially from short corners, the Chichester defence stayed strong, especially Debbie Cox.They were awarded a penalty flick but Char O’Callaghan read the Yateley play well and produced a fabulous save.

Yateley kept up their attacking moves and although Howarth and Mel Litchfield took the ball from them on a number of occassion, they broke through the Chichester defence to get an equaliser past O’Callaghan, who was laid out across the line.

The result stayed as a draw and this was a brilliant result for Chichester who played their best game yet. MoM awarded to O’Callaghan.

Chi Ladies fours: O’Callaghan; Cox; Johnson; Cruttenden; Ashton; Stemp; Austin; Dale; Howarth; Litchfield; Willway; Whittington.