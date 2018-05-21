Chichester netballers are thriving - and aren’t finished yet

Chichester Netball Club are a new and growing netball club in the city for girls and adults.

They run a junior session on Monday evenings for girls in school Years 7 and 8. The girls enjoy coaching throughout the year and play friendlies against other clubs and compete in local tournaments.

Their adult session is open to anyone 16 years and above and they also train on Monday evenings. They have an adult team entered in the Chichester Netball League and are currently second in their division.

The club hosted their first Chichester Netball Club under-12 and under-13 tournaments. The event was a huge success with 13 teams involved, resulting in 130 girls enjoying a day of competitive but fun netball. The standard of netball was very high and all teams did extremely well.

In the under-13 tournament, the CNC team won three of their five matches, with a very close match against Jellies Pink, but the overall winners were Farnham Fireflys.

In the under-12 tournament, there was very strong opposition but the CNC team won all of their matches confidently and were overall tournament winners, a fantastic result for the club.

If your daughter is interested in joining a local, fun and inclusive netball club, or if you are looking to get back into netball since leaving school, please email Claire Cobden on ccawte1@googlemail.com

They are hoping to launch a session for girls in Years 5 and 6 from September 2018.