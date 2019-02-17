Chichester prospect Wilson packs a punch in Crawley show

Chichester-based St Gerards Amateur Boxing Club travelled to Crawley ABC’s open boxing show with 15-year-old Alfie Wilson.

The venue was Goffs Park Social Club in Crawley for an open boxing show with more than 15 contests. Wilson was boxing at featherweight (57kg) against Kyle Jenkins, aged 14, in what looked a fair match-up.

Coach Gerry Lavelle said it was a very small ring,which didn’t suit Wilson’s style as a boxer of long range, but they adapted accordingly.

Lavelle said: “Before the contest Alfie and I discussed his fight plan and he agreed the way forward was keeping the ring centre, boxing at range, behind his jab.

“The first round was a very close affair,with Alfie finding his range and Kyle chasing him down like a lion after its prey. It could have gone either way.

“I told Alfie he had to step up to the mark and start laying off rear counter shots behind his jab. Alfie did just that and won the second round in my eyes, although it was close.

“He was punching with the more telling blows, with Kyle pushing forward and crowding his shots, being too close and in Alfie’s head, with the referee telling him to keep his head up.

“When Alfie returned to the corner at the end of the second round he asked if I thought he was winning and I said yes, but he needed to speed up his work-rate if he wanted to win the last round and the contest.

“In the last round Alfie responded accordingly, stepping up the mark and taking over the contest with some very telling shots, all on target.

“Alfie won the contest on a split decision and was awarded the winner’s accolade.”

Ollie good! Appleton wins Chichester title

Sunshine and snowflakes for Chichester sailors

Presenting the trophies was ex-boxer and professional elite boxing referee Ian John-Lewis, who said Wilson was a very well-deserved winner and urged him to keep up the good work.

St Gerards are still looking for sponsors and welcome any offers of support, no matter how small... contact Gerry Lavelle at the club, who meet in Swanfield Community Centre, Swanfield Drive, every Tuesday and Thursday evening.