Chichester runners hope for Sussex cross-country success

All eyes will be on cross-country battles at Bexhill on Saturday when the cream of Sussex middle-distance talent will compete in the Sussex county championships.

Not only will individual and team medals be at stake but this will the major chance for runners from under-13s right through to seniors to catch the eye of the Sussex selectors for the national UK inter-county event in March.

Chichester have a squad of 50 athletes in action on Saturday among 650 competitors from across Sussex.

The Bexhill course is likely to be a totally different proposition to the league fixture in November where conditions underfoot were firm on most parts of the undulating course.

After recent heavy rain across the south-east, runners will be expecting to encounter mud and surface water which is sure to make the event a test of stamina.

As for Chichester’s prospects, such is the standard of Sussex athletics at the moment that medals of any colour will be hard to gain.

Teamwise, the club’s under-17 men and women have been having a good time in the league so should be in the mix, while the under-13s and under-15 girls may have an outside chance.

For the seniors, James Baker heads a strong men’s squad of 15 while Rosie Ellis makes a welcome return to competition and should lead the women home.

The action starts with the under-11 invitation races at 11 am with the final event of the 12-race programme at 2.30pm.

PHIL BAKER