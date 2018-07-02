Chichester’s fab fencing four are flying

Chichester Fencing Club swept up lots of top prizes in both the Sussex senior championships and the south-east region senior and intermediate championships.

In his very first Sussex Championship epee competition 12-year-old Steffan Elliott fenced superbly against very stiff opposition to finish with an excellent bronze medal, a fantastic achievement for such a young fencer.

Peter Beadle fenced brilliantly in both competitions, narrowly missing out on the golds in scintillating finals to win two silver medals to add to his considerable tally of medals and trophies accrued through the years.

Kathryn Evans was superb in the women’s Sussex epee championships with a flawless path through to the final which she won with her usual mixture of style and aggression. The title of Sussex epee champion was very richly deserved by a totally dedicated, stylish and hard-working fencer.

Not to be outdone by the club’s epeeists, 14-year-old youngster Rosie Whittaker became Sussex Women’s Foil Champion despite being still only a teenager.

She fenced with calm self-assurance and elegance that belies her extreme youth to take yet another trophy in her fledgling career.