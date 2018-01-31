Chichester’s fab five rack up PBs at Lee Valley

A contingent of Chichester Runners & AC members travelled to the Lee Valley Athletic Centre in north London for the annual prestigious London Indoor Games.

The event attracts athletes of all age groups from across the UK as well as overseas – and it proved to be a perfect weekend for some valuable early competition experience, with everyone posting fine performances and personal bests.

In the under-17 age group Phoebe Pontet came second in her 60m hurdles race, stopping the clock at a personal best 10.28sec, and followed it up with a another good second spot placing in the 60m sprint with a PB 8.85sec.

Emily Russell broke her 60m PB with a winning time of 8.66sec. Then, having been drawn in lane one of the 200m, she successfully negotiated the tight bends and banking of the indoor track to record 28.75sec for fourth place.

Rosie Compton leaped out to a good season`s opener of 4.38m in the long jump and ran very well in her 60m sprint for a PB 8.79sec, she later recorded 29.28sec in the 200m.

Both under-15s also enjoyed a good weekend – Fleur Hollyer recorded a new PB 10.60sec in the 60m hurdles and scored a fine victory in her 60m sprint with a PB 8.50sec.

Sophie Dudman again looked very strong with an excellent win in her 60m hurdles clocking a fine 10.12sec PB.

They will all be at the Sussex indoor championships at Sutton next month.

DAVID CHURCHER