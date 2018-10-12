Chichester squash aces have tough start at Bexley

Chichester’s first match of the new Premier Squash League season at Bexley looked like being fairly even – and Chichester can count themselves unlucky to have lost 4-1.

The new best-of-three format, with all games on one court, meant spectators could watch all five matches without moving from court to court.

Chichester’s Miles Jenkins played Bexley’s Brad Masters. The 11-7, 11-7 scoreline highlighted Jenkins’ solid squash. Masters created many opportunities but was unable to finish them off and Jenkins took full advantage.

Tom Walsh, for Chichester, faced Rui Soares in a fantastic match. Both players attacked aggressively and after two games, with the decider to play, both players maintained their attacking ways. Walsh went 9-8 up before Soares hit a couple of outright winners to snatch it 11-9.

Chichester’s Lauren Briggs returned to the squad after a two-year absence and played Kace Bartley. Briggs was out of sorts and Bartley didn’t really put a foot wrong. Her flowing shots and talented nicks all worked to give her a 2-0 victory and make it 2-1 to Bexley.

Kyle Finch, for Chichester, faced Bernat Jaume. Finch made a slow start but did start pick up the pace and was firing shots to the front with great success.

Jaume, though, had too big a lead and the Bexley man took the first 11-8. Finch began to fight back and was rewarded with the second game.

The third was nip and tuck with Jaume retrieving well and Finch hitting outstanding winners to the front. In the end Finch just pressed too hard and narrowly lost it 11-7 to give Bexley a 3-1 lead

In the final match Tim Vail took on Josh Masters. Masters’ pace in the first was too quick for Vail although the Chichester player kept fighting with great shots to the front. In the second, Vail slowed the pace right down and Masters made errors. Vail won this one 11-9 to force another decider.

The final game was competitive to the end but Masters’ pace was vital and he took the game 11-8 to give Bexley a 4-1 victory.

The next match for Chi is a home tie on October 23 versus St Georges when Chichester will be at full strength.

BOGNOR

Travelling seems to suit Bognor’s first team as they have won both their fixtures to date this season on road, the latest a 3-2

victory at Horsham.

It was all Porter at the start with George at No5 playing Duncan Davidson and taking the first game, outlasting his experienced opponent in a close second, dropping the third but completing the win in the fourth – the score 15-10, 17-15, 11-15, 15-10.

He was followed by dad Steve Porter at fourth string who was also a winner in four games, getting into his stride at one game all and beating Stuart Catterall 15-12, 13-15, 15-13, 15-8 to give the visitors a two-game advantage.

No3 for Bognor Glen Peskett extended this and ensured bonus points with a fine win over Simon Keefe in the longest match of the evening. Keefe was 2-1 up after three games and the fourth was a real tussle with Peskett just edging the game and going on to finish strongly winning 13-15, 15-11, 10-15, 17-15, 15-8.

Bognor again had Will Burley at No2 and he took a decisive two-game lead before home player Kevin Boyle recovered to take the next three and win a close match 8-15, 12-15, 15-9, 15-9, 15-9.

In the absence of captain Greg Jansz, Pat Jones stepped up as No1 against Horsham’s Chris Mason who won an exhausting first game 20-18 to which Jones responded taking a close second 15-13. The visitor tired and Mason cruised home in the next two 15-1, 15-4 to take the tie 3-2.

Bognor took 17 points and Horsham ten. Bognor’s first team’s next fixture is a home match on Friday, October 19 (7pm) – visitors welcome at Hawthorn Road. Details on 01243 865462 or bognorsquash.co.uk