Chichester suffer late punishment by Havant... ladies have Hill to climb

We have another bumper crop of hockey reports in our weekly round-up - with a mixed bag of results for Chichester's top teams.

Here are all the latest reports - and don't miss the Observer, out every Thursday, for all the reports and pictures.

Action from Chichester's home tussle with Havant / Picture by Neil Marshall

Get involved in the coverage - send your hockey reports and team pictures to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk

Chichester 3 Havant 5

National Conference West

Chichester thrice recovered from being a goal down at home to Havant – but ended up losing a close and entertaining derby 5-3.

Both teams had won two and lost two before this clash and the first five minutes were tense, with both teams trying to find their way into the game.

Havant took the lead just after five minutes by picking up on a loose ball in the Chichester D and scoring. Chichester soon got on level terms as a well-worked move and link-up play between the Baxter brothers opened up the left-hand side of the pitch and left Alex Baxter to convert.

Havant were back in the lead after 22 minutes through a well-converted penalty corner. Just before the break another free-flowing Chichester attack left Charlie Gibbons to score, to the delight of the Chichester faithful.

After the break both teams were playing expansive hockey and leaving themselves exposed. Havant capitalised as some poor defending enabled a Havant forward to drift into the edge of the D and reverse-strike a ball into the goal.

Chichester kept pressing forward and levelled through what could be the best Chichester team goal of the season.

Some fine link-up play left Alex Holton with space in the D and he passed to Ollie Baxter on the back post to slot into an empty goal.

Again, some indecisive defending by Chichester led to an easy penalty corner win for Havant, a bullet flick by Havant’s overseas player gave them a 4-3 lead going into the final five minutes.

Chichester continued to press and won two consecutive penalty corners but were unable to capitalise. In the final minute, Chichester gave away easy possession in the middle of the pitch to enable Havant to press forward and score again.

Chi were frustrated and disappointed with the result. They are the highest scorers in the league but are conceding at a rate of knots. They have a lot of work to do defensively as a team.

Chichester Ladies 0 Tulse Hill & Dulwich 2

Chichester slipped to a narrow defeat when they welcomed London side Tulse Hill & Dulwich to the beautiful grounds of Seaford College.

Chi were short of six of their strongest players because of the half-term break. However, captain Sally Bradley had returned and lined up with the other forwards Katie Rose, Josophine Hallier and Rachael Trent.

Chi started with composure, working the ball between the back three, Demelza Peake, Meg Goring and Jenny Horton.

Rachel Mealyer held the centre of the park supported by Meg Hattemore and some fantastic runs along the wings from Lottie Greenlees and Sophie Bresink.

Chi got the first short corner and a good save by the THD keeper kept the score 0-0. The possession was evenly balanced and with Claire Goodger-Greenway back from injury making saves left, right and centre, Chichester felt strong defensively and kept frustrating THD.

But Tulse Hill were first on the scoresheet on the brink of half-time with a long ball through the centre of the park finished off by their centre-forward to make it 1-0.

Chi produced more attacking play going into the second half and Bradley continued to plague their defensive line. More opportunities arose but with Chi now down to 11 with injury and no subs left, legs were flagging slightly – shown as Bresink was shown a controversial card.

Tulse Hill went 2-0 up on another lucky break but Chi kept fighting, but they couldn’t convert their chances.

This week Chi have a full squad back to look for their first win of this competitive season as they travel to Southampton.

Chichester: C Goodger-Greenway; M Goring; D Peake; J Horton; M Hattemore; R Mealyer; K Rose; R Trent; S Bradley; J Hallier, S Bresink, L Greenlees.

Chichester 2nds 1 Havant 2nds 4

Hampshire/Surrey regional two

Chichester failed to build on last week’s performance against Wanderers with a difficult game against a competitive Havant side.

Chichester won a series of short corners but were unable to beat the Havant keeper with Nathan Frost and Gerald Cox having efforts saved on the line.

Chichester came under pressure but finally got their reward with Connor McLaughlin scoring on a quick breakaway.

Havant stepped up a gear and put pressure on the Chichester goal. This told and led to Havant scoring to three quick goals before half-time.

After the break the game continued in much the same vein with Havant doing most of the attacking but Chichester having opportunities on the break with the forward line of McLaughlin, Frost and Oscar Pacey threatening the Havant defence.

Chichester pushed on, forcing the Havant goalkeeper to make smart saves from McLaughlin and Frost. Chichester left spaces for the Havant forwards to exploit which they did with a fourth goal.

Chichester travel to Aldershot and Farnham this weekend.

Chi 2nds: Doolan, Grant, Collins M, Cox, Gleeson, Collins J, Pendle, Peyman, Pacey O, McLaughlin, Frost, Leleu, Pacey C.

Chichester edge nine-goal thriller

Club's ladies keeping the faith

Worthing Ladies 2 Chichester 2nds 2

Sussex Ladies premier div

Chichester travelled to Worthing knowing a win would lift them out of the bottom three - but they ended up with a point.

The first half was dominated by Chi, and one move was started with excellent persistence at the back by Vicky Oliver-Catt who passed to Xenia Trueman.

She skilfully got past her marker and sent the ball through to Charlotte Stemp, who finished beautifully to give Chichester the lead.

A little lack in concentration let Worthing in to equalise.

In the second half Chi had to battle hard as the home side stepped up their game. Chichester were using their subs well and that led to Chi’s second.

Beanie Bradley came on for Sarah Jessop and surprised the Worthing defence by dribbling into the D and struck the ball inside the near post.

Nerves came into play with Worthing pushing hard and after a flurry of action in front of Chi’s goal they got their second. Chichester were awarded a penalty flick but this was saved by the Worthing keeper. The scoreline was a true reflection of the match.

This week Chi are at home against top side Hailsham.

Chichester: Abson, Austin, Bennison, Hurd, Woods, Oliver-Catt, Stemp, Mundy, Trueman, Bradley, Parrott, Jessop, Smith.

Chi Ladies 3rds 4 Mid Sussex 1

Chichester Ladies threes welcomed Mid Sussex to their home pitch for a match between two very young sides.

Chi put pressure on the opposition defence from the whistle and the first short corner was pushed out by Chloe Goddard and switched by Maddy Wright to Charlie Howell ,who scored her first senior goal for Chichester. Cath Carter did the same later in the game.

Another well-executed goal from open play came from quick passing from Laura Hantrais, Chloe Goddard, Verity Overton-Smith with Maddy Wright finishing.

Mid Sussex hit back after half-time and scored from a short corner –before Chichester scored twice more.

Chi Ladies: Goddard, Wright, Stemp, Overton-Smith, Balkyte, Crisp, Grove, Turner, Carter, O’Kane, Hantrais, Howell.

Chichester Friars 4 Guildford Veterans 2

Wessex Masters division one

The Friars returned to winning ways with another great team performance and a hard-fought win against a well-organised Guildford team.

From the push-back, the game was played at a high tempo. Guildford started the stronger but against the run of play Mark Green smashed home a shot from a tight angle after 13 minutes.

Five minutes later Martin Hughes fired in a low shot from a short corner to make it 2-0.

Guildford scored a short-corner goal after 23 minutes. Guildford levelled the score after 28 minutes.

The second half saw both sides having chances but on 50 minutes Gareth Wharton scored his first goal for the Friars, tapping in from close range after a scramble in the D.

Rob Torrance in goal did well in the second half to keep Guildford out with a string of good blocks. The Friars broke on 65 minutes with Green finishing the move.

After that the Friars defence were constantly tested, but held out. Dave Walters was playing out of position at centre-back, but made a massive contribution, with consistently great marking and tackling.

The Friars stay second and have a crucial game next week against Salisbury, who are two points behind with a game in hand.

Friars: R Torrance, D Walters, S Mercer, M Hughes, A Savory, D Jaeger, M Green, C Smith, T Boyce, G Wharton, C Pacey, A Langhein.

Salisbury 3rds 0 Chi Hockey Men’s 4ths 3

Chi fours made it five wins from five as they put in a strong performance to beat Salisbury 3-0.

Chi took command after ten minutes, with Jack Strange and Pete Carr driving play forward with some pinpoint passing.

Chi opened the scoring midway through the first half with Michael Trent scoring his first goal for the fours, converting a well-executed short corner routine.

This was the catalyst Chi needed to stamp their authority on the game and they scored two more in quick succession.

The second finished off an excellent team move, involving plenty of slick passing from the midfield, enabling Craig Hindmarsh to find space in the middle of the D to slot home his first of the season.

The third came when Chi were awarded a penalty flick after a well-worked short corner routine was deemed to have been illegally blocked on the line by an opposition defender. Jason Lansdale slotted the ball into the corner from the penalty spot.

A number of fine saves from the Salisbury keeper kept the score at 3-0 as Chi saw out the second half. There were two notable performances from James Whittle and Jack Strange, with Strange voted MoM for his commanding presence at the back.

This Saturday the fours face Basingstoke at home in a top-of-the-table clash.

Chi fours: Ashton, Trent, Carr, Strange, Donaldson, Hindmarsh, Brixley, Whittle, Elsbury, Fisk, Lansdale, Steely, Beresford.

Chi Ladies 4s 5 Trojans 5s 0

Chichester started with a series of attacking moves from the first pushback. The first goal proved elusive although Chichester had chances – and Caroline Dale’s deflection from a short corner was saved on the line.

A wel- crossed ball and a great first touch from Teresa Willway set up Mandy Clark to secure the lead for Chichester.

Confident play in the middle from Kim Howarth, Gillian Ashton and Rachel Austin allowed Chichester to dominate the first half with two further goals from Clark and Willway.

Trojans had a couple of breaks, but the Chichester defence and goalkeeper prevented any goals.

Chichester scored two more through Clark to give her a hat-trick, there was a disallowed goal for Dale and an excellent goal from Willway from a tight angle.

Chi ladies 4s: O’Callaghan, Cox, HY Johnson, Cruttenden, Whittington, Ashton, Howarth, Austin, Dale, HI Johnson, Clark, Willway.