Chichester trio get 2018 campaign off to a sprinting start

Three Chichester Runners & AC sprint hurdlers got their 2018 campaign under way at the South of England Indoor Championships at the Lee Valley Athletic Centre in north London – posting personal best performances.

In the under-15 age group Fleur Hollyer conquered her new 60m hurdles stride pattern with a PB of 10.88sec. In the 60m sprint, despite being drawn in an outside lane, a confident start and with a good drive-and-finish phase saw her set a 60m PB of 8.51sec – taking nearly half a second off her previous mark but missing the final by just 0.02sec.

Sophie Dudman, competing as an under-15 for the first time, looked very strong in the 60m hurdles, stopping the clock at 10.31sec. Later in the 60m sprint – also drawn in an outside lane – she ran technically her best sprint race of her career to date, recording an encouraging PB of 8.71sec.

In the under-17 age group, making her indoor athletics debut, Phoebe Pontet displayed her usual good hurdling technique with a fine 60m hurdles clocking of 10.47sec.

They return to the same venue later this month for the annual London Indoor Games.

