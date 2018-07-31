City Club get the Roofers in - and win the day

Twenty-eight teams from around the south converged on Chichester for their annual open fours, sponsored by Reynolds Funeral Services, with the trophies provided by Game Set and Match.

In group one the top four teams, Chichester City Club, All Sorts, The Parkies and The Trim, all had six points and the group had to be decided on shot difference, the winners being the City Club (+17) and runners-up All Sorts (+2).

Group two also came down to shot difference after three teams finished with eight points. Chessington (+9) just missed out as the Roofers (+37) won the group with Midhurst (+10) in second.

In the third/fourth place play-off All Sorts [Stuart Hooker, Tony Brimley, Lindsay Bangs, Dave Bell (skip)] from the Witterings, beat Midhurst [Terry Berry, Dave King, Gerald Dixon, Paul Chuter (skip)] 11-5.

The final saw The Roofers [Mike Leeson, Graham Guy, Martin Wake, Gary Starks (skip)] from Portsmouth, winning the first four ends to take a 4-0 lead. The Chichester City Club [Ian Linfield, Guy Buckle, Brian Talmage, Brian Butler (skip)] fought back taking three of the last four ends to tie it at 5-5.

An extra end decided the winners and the City Club skip drew the shot with the last bowl of the game to take the trophy.

Chichester 43 Preston 34

Chichester moved into the final of the County Double Fours (Abergavenny Cup) with an overall nine-shot win against Preston.

Scores: Home: Peter Whale, David Schofield, Simon Tooley, Mick Page (skip) won 23-13; Away: Nick Anderson, Gary Miller, Tony Sayers, Matt Bonnar (skip) lost 21-20.

Chichester 34 Hove & Kingsway 37

In the final of the County Double Fours for the Abergavenny Cup, held at Worthing Pavilion BC, Chichester were ahead for much of the game against Hove and Kingsway, but the match slipped away over the last few ends and they lost by three shots.

Scores: Kevin Ball, Peter Green, Gary Miller, Tony Sayers (skip) won 21-19; Peter Whale, David Schofield, Simon Tooley, Mick Page (skip) lost 18-13.

Lindfield 45 Chichester 35

In the Tony Allcock Trophy away to Lindfield, Chichester staged a late fightback but it was not enough and they were defeated by ten shots.

Scores: Bridget Collins, Les Etherington, Stuart Meyer, April Janman (skip) won 19-16; Chris Hobbs, Wendy Adams, David Schofield, Matt Bonnar (skip) lost 29-16.

Worthing Pavilion B 77 Chichester A 78

In a very close West Sussex League division-one match away to Worthing Pavilion B, Chichester A held on to win by just one shot, returning with six points.

Scores: Peter Green, Colin Spicer, Derek Leach, Matt Bonnar (skip) lost 26-17; Peter Whale, Kevin Ball, Simon Tooley, Mick Page (skip) won 24-10; Mick Campbell, Stuart Meyer, Gary Miller, Jim Davis (skip) lost 28-13; Les Etherington, Brian Butler, David Schofield, Tony Sayers (skip) won 24-13.

Marine Gardens 72 Chichester B 64

In a West Sussex League division-three match away to Marine Gardens, the home side pulled away and Chichester collected two points from an eight-shot defeat.

Scores: Glyn Ball, Alan Deller, Jim Neilson, Mike Bayfield (skip) lost 22-15; Paul Chivers, Cole Porter, Les Shipp, Peter White (skip) won 22-15; Chas Campling, Stuart Wilson, Duncan Gray, Peter Doust (skip) lost 18-15; Tony Daines, Bernard Money, Peter Merritt, Chris Wade (skip) lost 17-12.

rogate 60 chichester 46

In a friendly, Chichester rallied towards the end of the match but lost by 14 shots.

Scores: Peter Hague, Steph Baverstock, Stuart Meyer (skip) lost 24-10; Mike Davis, Tony Daines, Chris Wade (skip) won 20-16; Richard Smith, Duncan Gray, Peter Merritt (skip) lost 20-16.

Chichester are through to the finals of the Sussex Double Rink after beating The Drive by 16 shots and the Sussex Top Club after beating Worthing Pavilion by three shots. They will play Polegrove in both finals.

Chichester 54 The Drive 38

Scores: Chris Hobbs, Debbie Hogg, Wendy Adams & Betty Spicer won 28-18; Bridget Collins, Steph Baverstock, Sue Miles & Denise Latter won 26-20.

Chichester 72 Worthing Pavilion 69

Scores: Singles: Denise Latter won 21-12; Pairs: Chris Hobbs & Betty Spicer lost 12-23; Triples: Steph Baverstock, Bridget Collins & April Collins won 16-9; Fours: Mary Potter, Frances Downing, Sue Miles & Wendy Adams won 23-15.

Chichester 46 Worthing Pavilion 30

In the Game Set & Match League, Chichester were away at Worthing Pavilion were they won on one rink and drew on the other giving them five points.

Scores: Chris Hobbs, Mercedes Neilson, Wendy Adams & Betty Spicer won 29-13; Debbie Hogg, Bridget Collins, Sue Miles & Denise Latter drew 17-17.

Chichester 32 Middleton 31

Playing at home to Middleton in the Game Set & Match League, Chichester won on one rink and lost on the other, taking four points.

Scores: Mary Potter, Ronnie Pickering, Jean Hole & Betty Spicer won 20-13; Maggie Maggs, Rosemary Manning, Mercedes Neilson & Denise Latter lost 12-18.

WITTERINGS

Witterings 19 Norfolk 47

In the BM League, Wittering lost to Norfolk.

Scores: N Miller, M Corbett, J Langworthy (s) lost 7-31; D Holden, M White, Anne May (s) lost 12-16.

Witterings 69 VPs 109

The Sussex Vice Patrons came to the Witterings for a friendly match of five rinks. On a very hot and sunny afternoon with great bowling from both sides.

Witterings could not match the very good bowling from the VPs and lost 69-109.

Witterings 46 Maltravers 37

Witterings Ladies had a very exciting win in the GS&M league against the ladies from Maltravers. Witterings gained five points and Maltravers one.

Scores: Jackie Clapton, Karen Slogrove, Julie Mulligan and Barbara Newman (Sk) won 25-16, Sheila Currell, Maureen Mulligan, Diane Leach and Carole Tuffin,(s) drew 21-21; (friendly): Margaret Bowell, Val Hooker and Chris Horsley (S) won 16-13.

Witterings 71 Westfield 90

Members from Westfield Bowling Club travelled from Surrey for an afternoon of matches at the Witterings club. Five triples games were played resulting in an overall win for Westfield by 19 shots.

Witterings 32 Pulborough 30

In the BM League, Witterings had a narrow win. There were very close matches on both rinks.

Scores: C Carter, J Mulligan, B Barnes (s) won 17-13; S Currell, D Holden, R Prior (s) lost 15-17. Witterings 4pts, Pulborough 2pts.

SOUTHBOURNE

Southbourne 29 Chichester 36

In their home match against Chichester in the BM League, Southbourne were pleased to win on the triple skipped by Malcolm Keane. Unfortunately on the other triple Southbourne got stuck on eight, giving Chichester the overall win on shots.

Scores: Eileen Keane, Dave Young, Malcolm Keane (s) won 21:15; Ted Badger, Kathy Shelley, Peter Garrard (s) lost 21:8.

Southbourne 55 Pulborough 13

In an enjoyable evening of bowls, Southbourne gained the maximum six points in their home BM League match against Pulborough with good wins on both triples.

Scores: Eileen Keane, Dave Young, Malcolm Keane (s) won 34:5; Eddie Neuts, Peter Garrard, Margaret Odell (s) won 21:8.

CRABLANDS

In the ladies’ GS&M League away to Middleton, Crablands gained four points from a 41-36 win and Val Foyle gained her long-awaited forget-me-not (awarded once per season for a top rink - in aid of the Dementia Foundation).

Scores: Chris Lewendon, Val Foyle, Melva Bateman and Sue Blyth won 26-14; Elaine Sadler, Joan Adams, Sheila Jones and Carol Bowles lost 15-22.

Crablands men visited Pulborough in the PC Cup and narrowly missed out on a place in the next round, losing 70-78.

Scores: Nigel Crump, Frank Carrie, Richard Humphrey and Derek Clacey won 24-18; Nigel Reynolds, Lew Lewendon, Tony Dade and Ian Ford drew 15-15; Cyril Pestle, Peter Blackman, John Cornwell and Mark Heasman lost 15-20; Keith Palin, Albert Humphreys, Alan Blyth and Alan Bateman lost 16-25.

There was a fantastic result for Crablands men in the WS League at home to Goring Manor (Worthing), winning 77-57. Crablands men collected all ten points to move into third place in division two.

Scores: Nigel Reynolds, Alan Blyth, Tony Hanlon and Alan Bateman won 21-11; Keith Palin, Lew Lewendon, Tony Dade and Ian Ford won 17-12; Nigel Crump, Albert Humphreys, Richard Humphrey and Derek Clacey won 22-18; Cyril Pestle, Peter Blackman, John Cornwell and Mark Heasman won 17-16.

Club competitions are hotting up and Crablands have finalists in the Drawn Triples competition, known as the Alan Kite. Pat Osborn, Joan Adams and Frank Carrie will play Melva Bateman, Lew Lewendon and Sue Blyth.

Crablands hosted a prestigious match between Sussex men and Isle of Wight men, culminating in a win for Sussex.

Greenkeeper Alan Bateman, assistant Tony Dade plus several willing helpers were congratulated on the well-kept green. A great game followed by a meal.

Crablands’ Tony Dade was presented with his well-earned county badge after the game.

WEST DEAN

West Dean won a friendly home match against Graffham by 17 shots. They were the winners on two rinks and just lost on the third.

Scores: Philip Rawcliffe, Ann Hiscock, Ian Morrison [s] won 22-8; Diana Carver, John Jones, Tony Boxall [s] won 23-16; Pam Patterson, Roger Loten, Phil Muggeridge [s] lost 13-17.

MIDDLETON

Middleton men have slipped to three defeats on the spin, though did add another six points to their league tally.

In the Brooks Motors league, Middleton picked up all six points against Petworth and remain top of their division; while the newly promoted ladies signaled their determination to remain in the top division in close-fought matches against Crablands and Chichester.

The club also had a close match when they entertained a touring team from Cranleigh. The visitors edged Middleton by shots but Middleton had the satisfaction of winning more games.

After all the intense competition, the club’s bowlers relaxed with a colourful, ‘skirts and shirts’ roll up to raise money for charities.

Middleton 46 Petworth 111

Scores: Terry Bridge, J Pickard, Jim Maher, Trevor Finch lost 15-18; Jim Delaney, Peter Lush, John Graham, John Wilson lost 13-29; Terry Matthews, Barry Denny, Roger Phillips, Gary Steventon lost 7-35; John Hall, Ken Baker, Ian Hart, Bob Colvin lost 11-19. Petworth 10pts.

Middleton 68 Marine Gardens 71

Scores: Barry Denny, John Green, Trevor Finch, Andrew Nurse won 18-14; Terry Bridge, Jim Maher, Keith Bekeley, Bob Colvin lost 14-18; Jim Delaney, Peter Lush, John Graham, John Wilson won 22-14; Chopsie Chapman, Ian Hart, Roger Phillips, Gary Steventon lost 14-25. Middleton 4pts, Marine Gdns 6pts.

Middleton 60 Storrington 81

Scores: Terry Bridge, Ken Baker, Keith Berkeley, Bob Colvin lost 16-23; Jim Delaney, Peter Lush, J. Pickard, John Graham won 18-14; Bernard Booker, John Green, Jim Maher, Andrew Nurse lost 10-37; Chopsie Chapman, Terry Matthews, Ian Hart, Gary Steventon lost 16-19. Middleton 2pts Storrington 8pts.

Middleton 49 Petworth 26

Scores: Pat Eccles, Peter Lush, Andrew Nurse won 24-13; Ian Hart Sheila Currall, Bob Colvin won 25-13. Middleton 6pts.

Middleton 31 Chichester 32

Jane Nurse, Ann Steventon, Valerie Maher, Rosemary Gregory won 18-12; Irene Ormsby, Sonia Denny, Pat Eccles, Sheila Currall lost 13-20. Middleton 2pts Chichester 4pts.

Middleton 79 Cranleigh 82

Scores: Roslyn Green, Bernard Booker, Andrew Nurse won 23-9; Sylvia Booker, Chopsie Chapman, John Graham won 18-17; Terry Bridge, Ken Baker, Sheila Currall won 17-16; Patricia Mitchell, John Green, Bob Colvin lost 7-26; Keith Berkley, Eddie Pearce, Mary Wootten drew 14-14.

PAGHAM

Pagham and Beavers teamed up for a fun game against Lifestyle, the sports section of Arun DC, and won 77-70.

Scores: B Calvert, K Ruffell, R Hilder won 16-15; A Ross, B Mumford, R Read lost 14-15; A Calvert, K Ruffell, M Adams won 18-16; S Read, E Terry, K Robini won 18-7; A Cote, A Alan, A Day, B Donny lost 11-17.

Four friendly men’s rinks took on Tarring Priory but lost 61-54.

Scores: P Wakeford, D Westcott, G Cutts lost 7-24; T Hayes, K Robini, J Fox lost 8-19; B Smith, M Adams, M English won 19-10; P Langridge, N Terry, P Mayoss won 20-8.

Two friendly mixed triples beat Beavers 18-17.

Scores: M Rees, D Ellis, R Dear won 11-8; J Mumford, G Stewart, P Quilter lost 7-9.

our friendly mixed triples took on Flansham and won 108-23.

Scores: A Burrell, P Burrell, J Wells won 23-3; J Warner, R Read, T Tack won 26-8; T Wells, D Westcott, G Conley won 31-10; B Smith, D Vaughan, M English won 23-2.

Four friendly mixed triples played Little Spain lost 72-54.

Scores: L Cripp, D Cripp, R Deardrew 17-17; D Westcott, T Hayes, M Adams lost 10-18; J Stocker, A Ross, K Robini lost 12-18; P Quilter, B Mumford, S Stocker lost 15-19.

Two rinks Ladies’ League beat Lancing 37-34.

Scores: K Ruffell, A Burrell, A Ross, S Stocker lost 15-16; H Dear, L Williams, J Wells won 22-18.

MIDHURST

The Midhurst Cup final will be held at Midhurst on Saturday, August 4 (2.30pm) between Pagham and Rowledge. This should be

a watchable final between two very good teams and will hopefully be well supported.

Midhurst A 57 (3pts) Liphook B 38 (1pt)

Midhurst A continued their good form in the Three Counties League with a good win against Liphook by 19 shots overall.

Scores: Annie Chuter, Dave King & Gerald Dixon won 22-8; Catherine Dixon, John Pearce & Paul Chuter won 21-10; Dot Berry, Malcolm Hutchings & Terry Berry lost 14-20.

Farnham 46 (2pts) Midhurst B 52 (3pts)

Midhurst B followed in similar fashion by winning at Farnham by eight shots overall. Both teams remain top of their respective leagues.

Scores: Howard Seymour, Colin Downham & Roy Ralph won 23-15; Sue Ralph, Phil Kingswell & Phil Wells lost 12-15; Alan Ricketts, Richard Softly & Stuart Largan lost 17-16.

Midhurst 36 Petersfield 69

In a friendly Midhurst lost to Petersfield by 33 shots, winning on just one rink.

Scores: Michael DJ Smith, Catherine Dixon & Terry Berry won 21-19; Delphine Clark, Alan Ricketts & Phil Kingswell lost 9-26; Stella Tait, Jack Jurado & John Allen lost 6-24.

PETWORTH

Petworth enjoyed an excellent week of competitive bowls with a convincing 6-0 win in the BM League against Fishbourne by a shot score of 69-7)followed by a 10-0 points win over East Preston in the West Sussex Leaguey, with another big shot score of 125-44.

Marc Lancaster’s rink were behind until the very last end, when a dramatic 6-shot haul gave them the win by 2 shots.

Scores v Fishbourne: Carol Hall, Monica Enticknap and Bob Turner won 35-5; Selwyn Hall, Kathy Williams and David Luxford won 34-2; (friendly) Barry Stanton, John Steele and Stan Enitcknap won 24-6.

v East Preston, Sunday 22nd July: Kevin Mitchell, Nigel Flynn, Dan Butler and Mick Monk won 23-10; John Steele, Jim Dormer, David Luxford and Alan Potter won 29-13; Peter Miles, Richard Stevens, David Mustard and Marc Lancaster won 19-17; Selwyn Hall, Stan Enticknap, Jim Palmer and Bob Turner won 54-4.