Could taking up tennis be your new-year resolution?

Midhurst Tennis Club are offering people the chance to get back into the sport free of charge during January and February.

The June Lane club want people to join them on Wednesday afternoons from 2pm and Sunday mornings from 10am. The whole club meet and use the five courts for mixed tennis playing a set and mixing in.

There is an active membership of 100-plus plus a very healthy juniors’ section who meet on Saturday mornings

With ample parking and clubhouse facilities come and see what a friendly club we are.

coached by Alex Bone of Generation Tennis.

He provides a racket restringing service and private coaching is available. A regular slot is ladies’ coaching on Friday mornings for members in term time between 10am and 12.30pm.

The club run eight league teams in the LTA East Hants League in men’s, mixed and ladies’ doubles.

The men’s A team are third in division two and the men’s B side are sixth in division three, with strong performances from John Powell and Rory Nursten.

The ladies’ A team are second in division two, thanks to the efforts of with Lucy Piggott, Clare Powell, Judy Errington and Rachel Dekker; the ladies’ Bs fifth in division four and ladies’ Cs sixth in division four.

The mixed A team are third in division two, mixed B fourth in division two and mixed Ceighth in division two.

Siva Pilla, Clare Powell, Rachel Dekker and Rory Nursten have been playing well in the A team and Kath Miles, Rowena Hill, Tim Hill as have Paul Ryrie in the B team, and Mark Foster and Judith Lawson rank high in the LTA league rankings.

To find out more, see info@midhursttennis.co.uk