Double delight for Chichester bowlers

It has been a very good season for Chichester Bowling Club’s men – they have done the double by becoming league champions and PC Cup winners.

They were runners-up in the County Double Fours for the Abergavenny Cup and they entered the Edward Rowland Memorial Trophy for the first time and had both teams reach the semi-finals.

Chichester 93 Pulborough 63

Chichester travelled to Worthing Pavilion for the final of the PC Cup and after nine ends they were 14 shots ahead of Pulborough. Chichester pulled away to triumph by 30 shots and have now won this trophy for the last four years.

Scores: Les Etherington, Mick Campbell, Brian Talmage, Tony Sayers (skip) won 30-11; Peter Green, Duncan Gray, Mike Bayfield, Matt Bonnar (skip) won 22-10; Gerry Jackson, Derek Leach, Simon Tooley, Mick Page (skip) won 21-19; Kevin Ball, Guy Buckle, David Schofield, Gary Miller (skip) lost 23-20.

Chichester 164 Bredon Tourists 93

Chichester entertained Bredon, a touring team from Worcester, in a friendly. Chichester got off to a good start and steadily built up their score to record a comfortable victory.

Scores: Mike Davis, Bernard Money, Les Etherington, Peter Green (skip) won 26-15; Rosemary Manning, Stuart Wilson, Jean Hole, Peter White (skip) won 22-14; Alan Deller, John Walters, Brian Talmage, Derek Leach (skip) lost 23-12; Guy Buckle, Les Shipp, Mick Campbell, Tony Sayers (skip) won 35-9; Frances Downing, Terry Wiseman, Kevin Ball, David Schofield (skip) won 36-12; Paul Chivers, Duncan Gray, Peter Merritt, Mike Bayfield (skip) won 33-20.

WEST SUSSEX LEAGUE

The West Sussex League played out its annual finale on the greens of Worthing Pavilion Bowls Club and both six-rink greens were fully occupied.

The PC Cup final (report above) was played on four rinks and the other eight rinks saw a combined team of the division-two and division-three champions take on the ‘rest’ of the league.

In the rest-versus-champions game, top rink comprised Nigel Reynolds (Crablands), Alan Messer (WSBL secretary), Peter Blanks (East Preston & Kingston) and skip John Whitfield (Bognor).

WSBL Honours List for 2018

Div 1 Winners Chichester (trophy presented by Andy Clarke to Kevin Ball); Runnder-up Worthing Pavilion; Div 2 Winners Pagham (trophy presented by Ray Hills to Mike English); RU Crablands; Div 3 Winners Marine Gardens; RU Maltravers; PC Cup Winners Chichester (trophy presented by Chris Rolph to Kevin Ball); RU Pulborough; Sportsmanship winners Crablands (pennant presented to Nigel Reynolds by Lew Mockett)

The league provided a meal for all 100 attending players as a thank-you for the season. League sponsor Andrew Clarke, CEO of Phoenix Frozen Foods, provided a free raffle.

Master of Ceremonies Alan Messer said more than 600 bowlers from 24 teams and 19 clubs had taken part in the league this year, and concluded with a vote of thanks for the use of the Worthing Pavilion facilities and a reminder that the league annual meeting would be held at Arundel BC on October 15.

Sun shines on bowls clubs' finals days

GS&M LEAGUE

The Game Set & Match Ladies’ League held their first presentation of prizes under their new sponsors. Becca Stemp from Game Set & Match was there to present the prizes and Worthing Pavilion Bowls Club hosted the afternoon.

Some 48 ladies from all the clubs in the league enjoyed a fun afternoon of bowling followed by a high tea and a large raffle. The winner of the afternoon’s bowling was announced as Sue Miles from the Chichester club.

Winners of the first division were Worthing Pavilion, with Chichester BC runners-up. Division-two winners were Arundel BC with Storrington BC securing second. Arundel and Storrington will now be promoted to division one.

The afternoon was enjoyed by all and it was a great opportunity for bowlers to meet Becca and to thank her for GS&M’s sponsorship.

WITTERINGS

Witterings ladies were pleased to welcome ten teams of ladies from local clubs for their invitation day.

They were lucky with the weather although it did turn cold. After the match a meal and the prizegiving were enjoyed.

Pagham and Little Spain were joint second in a very close tussle and Witterings Ladies won with 26 points - half a point ahead of their closest rivals.

The winning team comprised Margaret Bowell, Val Hooker, Diane Leach and Carole Tuffin (skip).

Witterings presented a cheque to Concern for Life, a small children’s charity based at St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester, for £526, raised by a raffle and auction.

Witterings 39 Hayling Island 46

Friends ‘from across the water’ – Hayling Island – visited Witterings for a friendly. This was the 34th year Hayling and Witterings ladies have played and it is hoped this will continue for many years.

Hayling Island won this year after a close match.

Scores: Chris Horsley, Jackie Clapton and Anne May (Sk) lost 11-16, Jan Twynam, Diane Leach and Barbara Newman (Sk) lost 10-17, Sandy Paton, Val Hooker and Carole Tuffin (Sk) won 18-13.

Witterings 119 Central Essex BC 77

Central Essex BC visited the Witterings during a tour of the south.

Very windy conditions tested the skill of the bowlers but it did not mar an afternoon of enjoyable bowling which ended in a win on all rinks for the Witterings.

Scores: Mark White, Alan Somerville,Brian Barnes (s) won 18-15; Jackie Clapton, Fred Knotts, Anne May (s) won 25-10; Geoff Harsant, Ken Clark, Carole Tuffin (s) won 19-12; Doug Holden, Barbara Newman, Stuart Hooker (s) won 18-15; John Heathorn, Margaret Bowell, John Langworthy (s) won 16-14; Sandy Paton, Diane Leach, Ron Prior (s) won 23-11.

Crablands hail victory over Vale

CRABLANDS

Eighteen bowlers plus supporters made their annual trip to Crablands from Walton-on-Thames and after lunch at the Lifeboat Inn enjoyed some good bowling – the hosts winning 121-103.

Scores: Lil Tuck, Albert Humphreys and Carole Cornwell won 24-12; Cyril Pestle, Frank Carrie and Sue Blyth won 18-17; Graham Ainge, Maggie Brand and John Cornwell lost 17-21; Val Tyrrell, Melva Bateman and Tony Dade lost 18-25; Sylvia Gray, Val Foyle and Rod Shambrook lost 16-25; Jim Tyrrell, Peter Blackman and Nigel Reynolds lost 10-21.

A friendly at Aldingbourne saw the home side win on two and lose on two rinks but end up with a better shot difference – 67-55.

Scores: Sarah Fewster, Nigel Reynolds and Sue Blyth won 16-14; Danny Arnold, Joan Adams and Alan Bateman won 17-15; Keith Palin, Chris and Lew Lewendon lost 12-19; Louise Arnold, Melva Bateman and Alan Blyth lost 10-19.

The weather sent bowlers indoors for the annual Fuller’s Trophy. Several members had never played short mat bowls before and really enjoyed the experience.

Winners were Sarah Fewster, Chris Lewendon and Tony Dade; runnders-up Graham Ainge, Sue Blyth and Keith Palin.

SHORT MAT

The West Sussex Premier and A teams were in action in the inter-county championship when they visited Surrey.

The premier team lost 22-18, a disappointing result after a strong start.

In the singles Infinity’s Chris Page won 19-7 and 14-13 while club-mate Jack Rollings won 14-7 and lost 13-11. In the pairs Infinity’s Robin Armstrong with Lavant’s Peter Whale won 11-5 and lost 14-9 while the Infinity pairing of Richard Jeffery and Charlotte Rollings won 16-7 and lost 12-11.

In the triples Bognor’s Joyce Abel and Pam Andrews with The Martlets’ Malcolm Rollings won 14-8 and 14-5 while in the other triple Lavant’s Jackie Lee lost 17-6 and 14-8.

In the fours The Martlets’ Monica Enticknap with Bognor’s Clive Andrews and Lavant’s Peter Winter lost 15-6 and 15-6 and in the other four Southbourne’s Audrey Bull with Infinity’s Denise Kirby and Steve Jeffery lost 13-6 and 17-3.

The A team also went down 22-18. In the pairs Fittleworth’s Bernard Adsett lost 16-8 and drew 12-12 while in the other pair Ashington’s Kath Hoole lost 12-11 and won 13-9.

In the triples The Martlets’ David Luxford with Fittleworth’s Simon and Dave Herbert lost 19-4 and drew 14-14 while in the other triple Fittleworth’s Gavin Jones lost 16-12 and won 21-3.

In the fours Fittleworth’s Sonia Burden with Bognor’s Marlene Steel and Crablands’ Mollie Back won 11-9 and drew 11-11 and Fittleworth’s Richard Burden with West Chiltington’s Jenny and Roland Naldrett and Ashington’s Allen Tolley drew 15-15 and lost 15-10.

DONNINGTON

Donnington SMBC started the new season with a match at Walberton, the first match between the sides for several years and the first match as captain for Colin Hulbert. They played on two mats while Brian Varney, Val Penfold, John Penfold and Wally Finch had a roll up on the third.

Scores: Doug Sealey, Steph Baverstock, Colin Hulbert and skip Peter Whale beat Steve Napier-Raikes, Terry Smith, Marion Jupp and skip Avril Howson 17-12; Lavinia Brooks, Janine Banham, Brian Taylor and skip Allan Banham beat Susan Lear, Betty Ann Beaulieu, Alan Gess and skip Derek Meakins 23-16.

INFINITY

Infinity started their season with a win over Bognor Goodwoods. On mat one, Chris Jeffery, Steve Jeffery, Jack Rollings and Charlotte Rollings won in a close match 19 -17. On mat two, Robin Armstrong, Pauline Jeffery, Chris Page and Richard Jeffery won 31-12.