Dragonflyers working their way to nationals

There was strong competition from across the UK at Southampton for the first trampoline league event of a four-part qualifying series ahead of the finals in Sheffield in November.

Bognor-based Dragonflyers Sofija Kalnicenko and Izzy Hauxwell jumped at the top level of the 13-14 and 15-16 years categories.

Both pulled off awesome routines of high difficulty, proving themseves yet again on the national scene.

Kalnicenko’s 8.2 difficulty routine, accurate form and incredible height gained her second place over two routines scoring a fraction under 89 and gaining her crucial points towards Sheffield. Kalnicenko went on to take bronze, a mere 0.3 off gold.

Hauxwell, participating for the first time at this level, took 13th place with her 7.4 tariff. The girls paired up for the first time to take a tremendous eighth position in the under-18 synchro.

Libby Morton and Lucy Hijmans paired up for their first synchro competition, competing in the under-14 category and finishing a fantastic fifth, just 0.17 off a medal.

With synchro hosting the top-level trampolinists of mixed gender, this was a phenomenal achievement by both pairings.

Morton and team mate Rosie Budge gained vital points towards the November finals with their beautiful routines at level-two 13-14 years.

The Regis School-based Dragonflyers have had a sensational start to their national season with five regional team members off to Birmingham in June representing the south against all UK regions.

In addition Hauxwell medalled at English qualifiers and at Southampton in the league.