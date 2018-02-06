Dysons delighted to land West Sussex foursomes title

Goodwood members Chris and Jo Dyson won the West Sussex winter foursomes at West Sussex Golf Club.

The tournament started in November, with the husband-and-wife couple making it through six tough rounds before reaching the semi-finals and final, which were played on the same day.

In the morning semi-final, they were up against local favourites Bruce Anderson (West Sussex GC) and Jamie Brough (The Dyke GC), just edging a one-shot victory.

In the final, the Dysons faced Dave Truman (West Sussex) and David Drew (Crowbrough GC) and confidently confirmed another one-shot victory to clinch the 2018 title.

Chris, a past Goodwood club champion, said: “This is the first big win for us in the open golf events after a number of near misses – we were second at both Farnham and Royal Ashdown.

“It was very special to win this event as a married couple and it’s great that we could hold our own against some very strong pairs.

“We had great support from Eddie Bullock (Golf At Goodwood honorary president) and a number of the Goodwood members as we closed out the win.”

PGA professional and Golf At Goodwood academy manager Chris McDonnell has been working alongside the Dysons over the past few months and said: “This is a fantastic result for both players as they have been working extremely hard on their games throughout the winter at the academy.

“Foursomes is such a difficult format to play where both players have to trust in their partners’ abilities. Jo plays off a handicap of 16 and Chris off five and they can be really proud of their early 2018 success. It goes to show that when you make slight changes to your game, you can expect new results.”