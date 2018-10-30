Eastbourne Eagles complete memorable league and KO Cup double at Mildenhall

Eastbourne are the 2018 National League champions.

They completed the double by beating Mildenhall Fen Tigers on aggregate in the Grand Final – the team they beat to win the KO Cup earlier in the month.

The Forman IT Eagles rode brilliantly at the Suffolk club’s West Row stadium (October 25) to defend the 19-point lead they established last Sunday at Arlington.

Captain Mark Baseby promised the Eagles would attack to defend and that’s what they did from the off with Georgie Wood winning heat one.

They halted every Mildenhall attempt to get back into the tie and the scores were 30-30 at the interval which left the Eagles within touching distance.

The Fen Tigers squeezed out a win on the night 46-44 but the Eagles took the title 98-81 on aggregate.

It is the club’s first league championship since 2000 when they won the Elite League.

This year’s victory is particularly special because Bob Dugard, who was Mr Eastbourne Speedway, died in August.

After the victory, Eastbourne riders came on to the terraces at Mildenhall to celebrate with the travelling supporters.

Connor Dugard, the Forman IT Eagles’ team manager, was almost lost for words after the title was clinched.

“This is a fabulous night. What a team, what a result.

“We have said all season that we were building a team to bring success to the club when the prizes were handed out in October. This team have done it. They have delivered a league and cup double. Just brilliant.”

MILDENHALL 46: Drew Kemp 13, Josh Bailey 10+2, Ryan Kinsley 10+1, Nathan Stoneman 6, Matt Marson 5+1, Sam Bebee 2+1 Jordan Jenkins r/r

EASTBOURNE 44: Georgie Wood 11+1, Mark Baseby 10, Charlie Brooks 7+1, Tom Brennan 7, Jason Edwards 5+1, Ethan Spiller 3+1, Charley Powell 1+1