England hockey star to coach Chichester youngsters

Young hockey players in Chichester are being given the unique opportunity to learn from one of the sport’s top talents.

Olympic champion Alex Danson will be running a hockey masterclass in partnership with Everyone Active to offer young people an exclusive insight into the sport.

Danson will be at the University of Chichester on Thursday, August 23, for a masterclass just after the Hockey World Cup in London.

She has designed the sessions herself to provide participants with the best opportunities to develop and perfect their skills and will deliver them with support from a team of expert coaches.

The masterclasses are aimed at all young people aged 11 to 16 with a passion for hockey and will give the participants an insight into a day in the life of a professional player.

As well as a full day of coaching from 9.30am to 4pm, all players will receive a goody bag, lunch and the chance to trial brand-new kit from Danson’s sponsors, STX.

They will also have the unique opportunity to gain one-to-one advice from the Olympic gold medallist and find out what it takes to get to the top of their game.

The masterclasses form part of Danson’s ongoing partnership with Everyone Active to deliver the Alex Danson Hockey Academy, which aims to get 10,000 children more active by playing hockey over the next three years.

The academy usually offers young people an introduction to the sport, whereas the masterclasses will provide an elite opportunity for aspiring players to refine their skills.

Danson said: “Throughout my life I have had two passions, one is hockey and the other working with young people and encouraging them to be involved in sport.

“I am delighted to be coming to Chichester this August to launch one of our Masterclasses. I guarantee it will be a fun day with top-quality coaching, and I can’t wait to see as many young people as possible there.”

Danson was part of GB’s Olympic gold medal-winning hockey team at Rio 2016. She is one of England and Great Britain’s greatest hockey players and is captaining the England team at this year’s World Cup.

Sarah Beattie, Everyone Active’s regional netball and hockey development manager, said: “The masterclasses are a fantastic opportunity for budding athletes to develop. It’s not every day you are given the chance to learn directly from an Olympic champion, and we believe this will be a huge boost to youngsters who are keen to progress in the sport.”

For a full list of all masterclasses, including times, dates and costs, visit www.everyoneactive.com/alexdanson/alex-danson-masterclasses or call 01442 952480 or email hockey@everyoneactive.com