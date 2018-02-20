England star Breach inspires next generation of rugby players

Chichester Rugby Club hosted a training session to encourage girls to play the sport – with an England international present to help them get the most out of it.

Despite cold and muddy conditions, 17 girls from local schools participated and developed their playing skills.

I hugely enjoyed the experience. I had a really good time at the training session and it was great to meet Jess, she was really inspiring. Rosie Freeman

Chichester was where Harlequins and England international Jess Breach learned the game. She attended the event and the girls were delighted to have the opportunity to meet and ask questions of this inspirational role model.

Rosie Freeman, an under-13, said: “I hugely enjoyed the experience. I had a really good time at the training session and it was great to meet Jess, she was really inspiring.

“It’s brilliant to have somewhere to start playing outside of our school team. Jess gave us lots of advice about how to improve our skills, I’m looking forward to the next session.”

Matilde Agosti, also an under-13, said: “I had a great time and the atmosphere was really good. The training was great fun and I was very happy to meet Jess.”

Breach was impressed with the enthusiasm of the girls wanting to play and experience more rugby outside their schools.

She commented on their passion for the game, with the girls displaying great skills, despite this being the first session for some.

The girls’ sense of fun and eagerness was evident and they are clearly keen on playing with their school friends and new rugby friends.

Chichester Rugby Club are keen to develop girls’ rugby in the area. They invite girls of all ages and abilities to come to Oaklands Park each Sunday from 10am to learn and develop in a fun and safe environment. No previous experience is needed – just a sense of fun and willingness to get muddy at times.