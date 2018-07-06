Felpham sailing chiefs tell of pride at club’s new status

Felpham Sailing Club bosses have told of their delight that their complex is now recognised for youth sailing by the RYA.

FSC training principal Roger Belton said: “Whether it is passing a GCSE, an A-level or similar qualification it’s good to know that one has achieved a certain standard.”

He said it was heartening to know the national governing body recognised what was done at the club.

“It feels very good to know that when we are delivering training to our members we deliver it to standards laid down by the RYA, achieving sailing and powerboating qualifications that are recognised around the world.

“To know the RYA recognises our excellence in youth development by accrediting the club as a British Youth Sailing Recognised Club feels just brilliant.

“We know our youngsters are a credit to the club, do outstandingly well at dinghy racing, and make great instructors. We have been doing that year on year and the club is a hive of activity and fun.”

Felpham are one of only 15 clubs iven ‘recognised’ status which Belton said made him ‘incredibly proud’.

“A lot of people give up a lot of time and energy to make the club zing along, and many more come along to enjoy the friendly and fun environment. All these people should feel astonished and proud too,” said Belton.

“The nearest sea clubs with the same recognition are Warsash (on the Hamble) going west, and North Norfolk going east. The nearest inland club is Papercourt. Felpham is the only BYS recognised club in Sussex, with no others in the south east.

“A huge thank-you goes to all those who have contributed to this fantastic achievement. Well done!”

The Recognised Clubs initiative sees the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) work alongside sailing clubs around the country to promote grassroots sailing and support junior and youth sailors as they develop racing skills.

For a club to achieve BYS Recognised Club status it must meet a series of exacting standards.