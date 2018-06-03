From local sailing get-togethers to San Francisco trips...

Just imagine, you are a keen sailor in the Chichester area and it’s a Wednesday or Thursday evening and you just want to exercise that passion of yours for sailboat racing, writes Mike Wigmore of Itchenor Sailing Club.

Don’t be put off by the word racing, it’s just a great way to get sailors together all at the same time among their like-minded friends.

A strong contingent goes to San Francisco in July to contest the world championships. An Itchenor boat has won it more times than not in recent years. Mike Wigmore

Last Wednesday at Itchenor there were junior dinghies sailing, the Swallows and XOD keelboats were out in force along with a fleet of the new singlehanded dinghy class.

On Thursdays the Sunbeam fleet gather to “race” followed as always by a convivial social at the bar and a good supper. No worrying if the tide is in that day, the Itchenor fleets sail at regular times in the week and at weekends. What’s not to like?

Slightly at the other end of the scale the International 14 class at Itchenor has been busy this spring. Our fleet leads the field in this hugely exciting dinghy class with Itchenor sailors winning the recent National Championships held this month at Exe Sailing Club in the west country.

This is a ‘development class’ so if you fancy the technical side of developing the fastest 14ft dinghy in the world then come and have a go. A strong contingent goes to San Francisco in July to contest the world championships. An Itchenor boat has won it more times than not in recent years.

Itchenor is renowned for its day racing keelboats, and there is no dayboat more elegant than the classic Solent Sunbeam, this year celebrating its 95th anniversary. A whole programme of special events is planned by the class organisation with the socials coming to the fore as often as the excellent class racing.

This Saturday, June 2, is the ISC annual regatta. All are welcome and racing is organised for many classes sailed locally. This year’s date, brought forward from August, is intended to be more attractive to visitors.

Come and give the sailors in our new single-handed dinghy class a run for their money. Tea and cakes are of course included in the day so don’t miss out. Some come just for the tea!

For more details on all of this, and all other matters sailing, visit the Itchenor Sailing Club website.

Mike Wigmore

Itchenor Sailing Club