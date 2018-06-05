GALLERY: International Women's Golf Day marked at Goodwood

It's International Women’s Golf Day and the Golf At Goodwood Academy hosted a free event for all levels of female golfer.

It's a global initiative which encourages greater female participation in golf and Goodwood has an extremely healthy female representation in its membership at Goodwood, with more than 300 members being women.

Angela Parsons, Kulavee Bassadore, Carolyn Syms-Evans and Jane Paget at the first tee / Picture by Kate Shemilt

Bosses say they have a welcoming approach and provide some very sociable ways to take up the game, like the Get Into Golf programme.

IWG Day saw Goodwood host complimentary sessions for complete beginners as well as putting on a Texas scramble competition for those taking their skills on to the course. For members and non-members with a playing handicap there was a four-ball better-ball competition round the full 18 holes of the Park course.

The more experienced players gave their support to those starting out and the day was a very friendly and social occasion with a great buzz. There were prizes for the two competitions and visitors enjoyed Prosecco, chocolates and afternoon tea.

Money was raised for Breast Cancer Awareness on the day.