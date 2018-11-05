Get your best cricket gear on... to welcome new Bognor golf captain

It was a beautiful autumnal morning for the Lady Captain’s drive-in at Bognor Golf Club. Cricket and sports in general are a big passion for new lady captain Louise Colvin, so this was the theme for the day.

The ladies’ committee dressed in cricket gear to escort Louise to the first tee, while lady members provided an arch of sporting equipment along the way.

Louise has chosen as her charity the Arundel Castle Cricket Foundation. Its purpose is to enhance the development and education of young people (mainly aged between seven and 19) with a special emphasis upon the disadvantaged and those deprived of opportunity.

The golf club’s junior section will also benefit from donations to Louise’s charity fund.

* James Woosley won the Hollymead Cup’s final event with a nett 66. This was good enough for him to move up from fourth place to first to win the Hollymead Cup overall as well.

Thanks went to Michael Martin and Hollymead House Residential Home for sponsoring the event.

This year’s winners and runners-ups competition had 29 invitees, all from competitions held throughout this year. It was a close-fought battle with club manager James Maclean coming out on top with an excellent gross 69, nett 65.

In second place was Martin Leo with gross 73, nett 66; rd place was Andrew Field with a gross 70, nett 67. Thank you again to Michael Martin and Hollymead House Residential Home for sponsoring the event.

The Married Couples Cup was played in glorious sunshine with 28 couples taking part. This year the format was greensomes.

After a sumptuous meal, prizes were awarded to winners Rob and Sue Redmond with 42 points.

Second with 41 were Brian and Sue Meloy and third with 39 were Ian and Louise Colvin. In fourth place with 38 were Chris and Wendy Johnson. Sponsor Norman Birkett presented the prizes.

Bognor seniors have been playing catch-up in the past two to three weeks with many matches rescheduled from the very wet spring we had.

Games were played in glorious warm and windless conditions. In all, seven matches have been played with four wins to Bognor, two halved and one lost, and with only one game to go against Waterlooville this is an excellent way to end the season.

There were victories away to Hayling and at home to West Hove, Sandown & Shanklin and Singing Hills. There were halves away to Royal Winchester and at home to Littlehampton and the single loss came away to Lee-on-the-Solent.

Thanks go to match manager David Turner, who has performed admirably in this difficult year with 36 games played.

The Seniors will shortly finish the 2018 season with the ever popular Inter-Services/Poppy competition, with 84 names already on the entry list.

The Chichester veterans gathered for their 2017-18 prizegiving.

Attending were Don Phillips, Robert Stainsby, Bill Penn, Captain Mike Skinner, Martin Powell-Jones, Bill Martin, John Styles, David Guest, Alan Hance, Micky Mould, George Bell, Nigel Wood and Bob Gale. Not able to go were other prizewinners Roy Chandler and John Galvin.

* Chichester vets captain Mike Skinner presented a cheque for £2,515 to Sally Tabbner (chief executive) and Mike Watson (director) of the Sage Dementia Unit in Tangmere.

The money was collected by the vets’ section of CGC throughout the year. Sage House is a community hub in Tangmere offering support for those with dementia and their carers.

* The Daily Mail Foursomes competition was won by Kathy Donohoe and Sang Porter OCB from Elaine Fell and Lisa Jackson with a nett score of 71.5. Kathy and Sang will go on to represent the club in the National Competition next year.(photo attached)

Thirteen past and present captains met for their annual golf match and tea. The Stableford competition was played on the Tower course and was won by last year’s captain Fiona Walsh with 37 points.

Other results - Greensomes Stableford - 1 Bev Seymour and Viv May-Hearn 39; 2 Janet Leonard and Sue Winterbotham 38; 3 Brenda Butler and Lesly Hance 34. Medal - 1 Bev Seymour 73, 2 Yvonne Dunckley 78. 3 Caroline Hawkes 80. Qualifying Stableford Cathedral - 1 Rachael Hutchinson 37, 2 Kim Wells 37, 3 Wendy Jeffery 34. Qualifying Stableford Tower - 1 Treyn Haynes 37, 2 Pam Hart 35, 3 Christine Wheeler 30.

The two captain-v-vice-captain team games resulted in victory for the lady captain’s team on both occasions.

The singles matchplay was won by 11.5-6.5 and the Saturday team score was 277-270.

Other results - Qualifying Stableford - 1 Helen Ball 34, 2 Kathy Donohoe 34, 3 Sang Porter 34. Reverse Waltz - 1 Caroline Hawkes, Rachael Hutchinson and Brenda Butler 81, 2 Heddie Straw, Hannah Stephens and Secret Partner 79, 3 Jane Buckley, Jackie Heard and Jacqui Ovington 77. Qualifying Stableford - 1 Lisa Mitchelmore 34, 2 Pauline Beale 34, 3 Sang Porter 34.