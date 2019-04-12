Give croquet a go at West Wittering

West Wittering Croquet Club’s 17th season started at the end of March at the Millenium Field in Elms Lane.

Golf and association croquet are played on their two lawns. Most members play recreationally but teams also play matches against other clubs.

The courts are open from Tuesday to Sunday (2pm-5pm) and the lawns will be open from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on Monday and Wednesday evenings.

The club are holding an open day this Sunday (April 14) from 2pm for anyone who may be interested in playing croquet. Members will be in attendance to discuss and assist. All equipment will be supplied.

You can see more at www.westwitteringcroquetclub.co.uk