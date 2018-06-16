Going solo proves popular at Dell Quay

Dell Quay Sailing Club hosted a round of the national Solo open sea and southern series.

Eleven Solos from the host club joined 19 visitors from clubs as far away as Salcombe and Weymouth. The forecast was encouraging, with a building south-west breeze combined with hot and sunny conditions and blue skies, set against the background of Dell Quay’s scenic location.

Race officer Steve Sampson set a typical windward/leeward course with bottom gate. This course allowed windward and downward legs of around one kilometre in length.

First to the windward mark in race one was local hero Roger Puttock with fellow club sailor Mark Harper right behind. Harper had a major navigation failure and dropped down the fleet.

Nick Bonner found another gear and took first, with Nigel Thomas (Hill Head SC) second and Simon Derham (Littleton SC) third.

In race two, Harper started right by the committee boat end, tacked right, and was gone – to finish first three laps later. Second went to Hayden (Papercourt SC) and third to Nick Bonner (Hayling Island SC).

The final race was shortened to two laps. Bonner was over the line and failed to return, leaving the rest of the pack to fight it out. Andy Wyland (Lymington Town SC) took first, Andrew Boyce (Papercourt SC) second and Fraser Hayden (Papercourt SC) third.

Overall results: 1 Nick Bonner (Hayling Island SC); 2 Fraser Hayden (Papercourt SC); 3 Mark Harper (Dell Quay SC).

Thanks went to Dell Quay SC for the splendid race organisation and refreshments, to Rooster Sailing for supporting the event and for the additional prizes presented by Gordon Barclay, the national Solo class chief measurer.

FELPHAM

Felpham is one of 15 sailing clubs chosen to become the country’s first British Youth Sailing (BYS) recognised clubs in a scheme celebrating excellence in developing sailing stars of the future.

The Recognised Clubs initiative sees the RYA working alongside sailing clubs around the country to promote grassroots sailing and support junior and youth sailors as they develop racing skills.

Clubs across the country have been chosen although Felpham is the only one in Sussex.

Chris Atherton, the RYA’s senior high performance manager, said: “The key challenge for our sport is to encourage more young people to start participating in sailing and progress into racing.

“This is best done at club level and a successful junior and youth training and racing programme will enable a club to flourish.

“The BYS Recognised Club status distinguishes those sailing clubs with a commitment to the development of junior and youth racing and race training, which is delivered in a safe and fun environment.

“We’re proud to announce the first tranche of British Youth Sailing Recognised Clubs, and would like to invite any sailing clubs which think they meet the criteria to apply for BYS Recognised Clubs status.”

For a club to achieve BYS Recognised Club status it must meet a series of exacting standards.

Clubs must run a regular race training programme within at least one of the BYS Recognised Classes – the Optimist, Topper, Laser 4.7, Cadet, RS Tera (Sport), RS Feva XL and BIC Techno windsurfer at junior level, and 29er, 420, Laser Radial, Laser Standard, Nacra 15 multihull and RS:X windsurfer at youth level.

Club sailors must compete at BYS Regional Junior Championships at least once every two years. Training must be delivered by qualified RYA Coaches to RYA Recognised Training Centre standards or equivalent, with a Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy in place.

The Recognised Clubs scheme replaces the long-running Champion Clubs programme.