Golf at Goodwood's McDonnell wins PGA title

Chris McDonnell, PGA Head Professional and Academy Manager at Golf at Goodwood, has won the Keith MacDonald PGA South Match Play title, the penultimate of the 2018 Virgin Atlantic PGA South Order of Merit events.

On his way to the final, he overcame Addington Court’s Alex MacGregor in the semis by 5 & 3, getting off to a fast start to turn four up with no mistakes on his way back to reach the final.

McDonnell did the same against Nico Els from Professional Golf Tuition Breaks, who’d beaten Royal Ashdown Forest’s Jonny Ingram 6 & 5 in the other semi-final. In the final, McDonnell was three-under after nine and four up, but Els’ birdies at the 13th and 14th cut that margin to two.

The experienced PGA Cup star and former PGA Professional champion stayed in the groove, winning the 16th to claim his first PGA South Order of Merit title and the Match Play trophy 4 & 2.

A delighted McDonnell said later: “I haven’t played much this year so I had no expectations, but the golf at Goodwood members have all been telling me about Keith MacDonald being the club pro there. So it’s fantastic to bring the trophy with his name on it back home to Goodwood.”

“Those fast starts gave me a huge advantage, and I love match play so that helped too. I won the PGA North East and North West Match Play title way back in 2007, so it’s also nice to win the other half, so to speak!”

The season’s climax comes on October 4th and 5th with the Crisp Thinking PGA Farnham Finale which will decide if Chris Gane or Michael Bullen – or possibly someone else – will become the overall Virgin Atlantic PGA South Order of Merit** champion for 2018.