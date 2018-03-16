Golf club chosen to host the most prestigious county event of the year

Bognor Golf Club has been been chosen to host the Men’s Sussex Amateur Championships for 2018.

This is the most prestigious county event of the year for male golfers with a handicap of five and under.

Some 72 players will battle it out over three days (July 6 to 8).

Everyone will play 36 holes on day one with the top 16 in the scoring progressing to the matchplay stages of the tournament over days two and three.

The event finishes with an 18-hole match on the Sunday afternoon, after which the winner will be crowned the Sussex Amateur Champion for 2018.

This is the first time Bognor Regis Golf Club will have hosted this event, which dates back to 1899.

Meanwhile Bognor seniors will celebrate their 50th anniversary this year and to mark the occasion there will be a special competition held in late September.

The competition will be followed by a dinner and awards will be presented to this year’s winners.

Over the past few years the participation in senior events has increased by nearly 25 per cent and with the club attracting significant new members, it is hoped that the participation levels will only increase.

Meanwhile considering the weather, there was an amazing turnout for two recently-held men’s competitions.

In the first, 60 men took part in a stableford singles competition, which was held on a slightly shorter course than normal.

The winner was Graham Halliday scoring an excellent 48 points. In second place was Jules Standon with 47 points and in third Ian Hirons with 45 points.

Winner of division one was Chris Jenkinson with 43 and the division-two winner was Phil Lee with 42.

The second event was a four-man team competition which attracted 76 players.

Two scores per hole counted and the winning team was basically the Riseborough family, Stan, John and Richard, ably assisted by Charles Mackendrick. They scored 90 points.

In second place were Alan Cramp, Dave Beaven, Graham Halliday and Aidee Smith with 87 points. In third were Alan Entecott, Roy Tidy, Chris Johnson and Chris Hickling with 85 points on countback.

