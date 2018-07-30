Golf: Lady Captain’s Day is one to cherish at Chichester

The Chichester Lady Captain’s Day was a bright and sunny occasion. The format was a waltz and after a very hot round the ladies enjoyed a buffet in the marquee.

They said it was nice to see friends who had been unable to play recently returning for lunch.

Results: 1 Fiona Walsh, Pauline Beale and Judith Whittaker 92; 2 Linda Eaton, Fran Syson and Carol Stride 87; 3 Jo Talbot, Sue bond and Viv May-Hearn 86. Nearest the pin, 1st hole - Tricia Robertson, 3rd - Fiona Walsh, 14th - Yvonne Dunckley, 18th - Barbara Hastewell. Straightest drive, 9th - Janet Leonard

Other results - Lady Captain’s Breakfast: 1 Kathy Donohoe, Lynn Plowman, Viv May-Hearn 74; 2 Mary-Lou Litton, Fiona Walsh , Jane Buckley 73.

The Hunston Salver was played between the vets and the ladies on another glorious day. The ladies retained the trophy winning by 5-3.

The ladies who took part were Jane Buckley, Lynn Plowman, Marilyn Forward, Vena Lee, Sue Ward, Yvonne Dunckley, Heddie Straw, Tricia Robertson, Bev Seymour, Yvonne Leaver, Jennifer Sherwood, Hannah Stephens, Jackie Heard, Caroline Hawkes, Fiona Walsh and Pauline Beale.

Afetrnoon tea was enjoyed after the match.

In friendly matches, Chichester won 3-1 at home to Southwick and drew 2-2 at Hillbarn.

Playing Southwick were Sue Ward, Marilyn Forward, Pauline Beale, Linda Wood, Val Swain, Barbara Hastewell, Yvonne Leaver, and Hannah Stephens and facing Hill Barn Sue Bond, Jane Buckley, Sue Ward, Marilyn Forward, Tricia Robertson, Vena Lee, Hannah Stephens and Linda Wood.

{https://www.chichester.co.uk/sport/Get your Chichesster-area sports headlines here}

COWDRAY PARK

Cowdray Park seniors ventured south for their return match with Littlehampton on a bright and windy day.

The course was playing as a true links should with hard, fast fairways and some deep rough to catch the errant shot. Those who could keep on the fairway despite the strong crosswinds prospered the most.

The game was, as always, played in a great spirit and the result was an honourable 4-4 draw

Results - Rob Doney & Michael Holden lost, Nick Austin & Alistair Proctor won, John Newman & Barry Overington won, David Coombes & John Durrell lost, Peter Hallt & Mark Upton won, Brian Carpenter & Justin Chuter lost, Graham Evans & Colin Tebbutt won and Eric Bounton & Graham Nichols lost.

The Cowdray ladies Bowers and Stowers competition was held. Winner in division one (Bowers) was Tessa Stockwell with a gross 86 and in division two (Stowers), this year’s ladies’ captain Margaret Curwood won with a gross 98.

Duo celebrate county golf success

BOGNOR

An excellent turnout of 80 Bognor seniors took part once again in the seniors’ four-ball team event.

It was a glorious day for the golf, which was followed by a barbecue. The event was superbly managed by David Turner and all prizes were awarded by seniors captain Mike Oates.

Team winners with a score of 120 points were Mike Wadley, Alan Fitzgerald, Mike White and Chris Hickling. In second place only a point behind with 119 were Derek Dady, Lionel Hickey, Rod Searle and Bill Houghton. In third place, only one more point behind, were Terry Kuhler, Mike Watts, Bob Lee and Eric Payne.

* It was with some trepidation that the Bognor seniors’ mixed team of eight pairs travelled to nearby Littlehampton. This fixture is always a hotly-contested derby.

The recent dry weather had turned the Littlehampton course into a brown desert, with the greens stark oasis-like patches.

However, the fairways and greens are in excellent condition which meant the ball had to be struck well to avoid running into the difficult rough or the numerous challenging bunkers.

The weather was warm and bright and the teams were well-matched. In the end it was Bognor’s last pair of Ron and Barbara Stevens that forced a half that enabled Bognor to run out winners by 4.5-3.5.

Winners for Bognor were Allan and Margaret Delves, Graham Harmes and Sue Doughty, Campbell Smith and Berit Smallcorn and Ian and Kim Mercer.

* As the summer arrives the Bognor juniors’ season starts to gain momentum with tournaments coming thick and fast.

The Jasmine Cup, kindly sponsored again this year by the Taylor family, saw a day of great scoring and the first play-off of the year. Harry Isham, Harry Malin and Ben Taylor were all tied on 42 points at 18 holes. They set off down the first extra hole with a crowd following. Pars saw the two Harrys progress after Taylor missed out.

The second hole saw Harry Isham hole his par putt and take the trophy. The consolation for Harry Malin was the first scratch prize for his one-under-par effort, and he also won nearest the pin.

Prices were presented by Kirk Taylor before a jubilant Harry Isham making his speech.

The Chase Wheeler is an event that has a special place for the junior section – it was started by Keith Fisher, who was a keen supporter of the juniors but who passed away two years ago.

The weather and course were fantastic as was the scoring. The first prize won was Katie Field for her nearest the pin on the fifth hole.

The scratch prize, a sizeable glass bowl, saw Jake Stoneham score 35 points (gross 71) but the consistent Harry Malin pipped him by scoring 36 points, gross 70, retaining his trophy from the previous year.

The handicap trophy proved a one-horse race for Josh Stevenson, a very keen player who has worked on his game. He scored an incredible 55 points, winning by 14 from his nearest rivals.

His card was a mixture of three, four and five points and is probably the lowest score seen in a competition before by a single player. He’ll certainly be seeing his handicap lowered for his next event.