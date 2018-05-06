Golfing prizes are plentiful at Bognor

The Spring Tankard is a men’s 36-hole competition over two days at Bognor Golf Club.

Some 200 players took part and prizes are given in three divisions on both days and for 36-hole scratch and nett scores.

Ryan Maskell followed up his Easter Medal win with victory in the Spring Tankard. He hit two nett 67s for a six-under total of 134, winning by one shot.

Jack Taylor was second with scores of 70 and 65, beating Billy Darby on countback after he had scores of 67 and 68. Marcus Embleton was fourth with 71 and 65.

Scoring was excellent as players basked in the glorious sunshine.

Saturday Results: Div 1 – 1 Richard Longhurst 71 nett 65, 2 Rob Kissell 70/66; Div 2 –1 Jack Bingham 80/68, 2 Stephen Neill 82/69; Div 3 – 1 Bill Cronin 82/66, 2 Steve Booker 86/67. Sunday Results: Div 1 – 1 Marcus Embleton 74/65, 2 Jack Taylor 70/65; Div 2 – 1 Richard Doherty 82/68, 2 Jack Bingham 82/70. Div 3 – 1 Julian Staddon 87/69, 2 Aran Bennett 88/71.

Bognor seniors’ Spring Cup had an excellent turnout of 80 players. It was a shotgun start followed by a meal, presentations and the seniors’ annual meeting.

Prizes were awarded for five nearest the pins, three divisional awards and the overall top-five players. Winner with 41 points was Horace Roberts, second on countback was Steve King and third was new seniors captain Mike Oates with 39.

Fourth with 38 was John Mathe and fifth was new member Julian Staddon with 37. Divisional awards went to Trevor Till, Malcolm Dodds and Ray Leggett.

Bognor’s mixed seniors opened their season by entertaining Worthing. It was marvellous to have a sunny day and see the course in excellent condition.

Worthing always prove strong opponents and eight pairs fought it out with Worthing running out 4½-3½.

Results (Bognor names first): Allan & Margaret Delves lost to Ian Potter and Nannette Meeten, Ron & Barbara Stevens halved with Roger & Julie Anstee, Derek & Kay Dady lost to Roy & Wendy Shergold, Jim & Eileen Morris lost to Paul & Fran Thornton, Rob & Sue Redmond beat Mike & Dot Hyatt, Brian Poston and Pauline Littlejohns lost to Andrew Wilson and Sam Moore, David Turner and Georgina McCormack beat Frank & Rea Phillips, Phil & Elaine Conisbee beat Ryszard & Tina Starzec

Bognor’s mixed team hosted the Bofield Trophy match against Ifield Golf Club. This has been an annual fixture since 2003. Playing in the current fixture was Barbara Stevens who was the Bognor captain in 2003 – she helped found the event.

Eleven pairs fought it out and Bognor started strongly with wins for the first five pairs. Ifield responded with wins for pairs six and seven but Bognor ran out 8-3 winners.

Ifield captain Brenda Holman presented Derek Dady with the trophy.

Results (Bognor names first): Derek & Kay Dady beat Richard & Brenda Holman, Vic & Nicky Vincent beat Chris Pursglove and Leanne Caffyn, Brian & Sue Meloy beat Keith & Gilly Fuller, David Turner and Georgina McCormack beat Graham & Mary Walker, Ron & Barbara Stevens beat Louis & Sarah Christy, Rob & Sue Redmond beat Tim Marchant and Natasha Macdonald, Phil & Elaine Conisbee beat Steve & Nadine Tigg, Paul Black and Sue Doughty beat Geoff & Jenny Wright, Steve & Sharon Reynolds beat Brian & Jan Francis, Simon Watts & Jane Russell beat Dilraj Sandhu and Margaret Jones, Allan & Margaret Delves lost to Russ & Claire Milton.