Goodwin is toast of Blues after England counties call

Josh Goodwin is the toast of Chichester Rugby Club after a call-up for the England counties under-18 squad.

Goodwin has played through all the age groups at Chichester and is a member of the colts. He also represents Seaford College and Sussex under-18s.

The scrum-half played in the England under-18 counties trial representing London and south-east at the national development selection weekend in Stourbridge, alongside the best talent from the north, midlands and south-west.

Against very stiff competition Goodwin has been selected for the 23-man England counties under-18 squad to play Ireland at Burnaby Road, Portsmouth, in two matches in early April.

Goodwin will be hopeful of seeing a few Blues supporters there to cheer him on.

Paul Colley, director of rugby at Chichester RFC, said: “The England counties set-up provides a fantastic opportunity for county age-group players, who have not come through the Premiership academy structure, to represent England. Several players in recent years have gone on to play professional rugby.

“This is a fantastic achievement for Josh and indeed the whole Goodwin family. Josh’s father Stuart is a former Chichester player and current referee.

“I first saw Josh playing for Chichester under-16 a couple of years ago and could see straight away he had real talent. We even brought him into the Colts early to try to develop him and selection is great news for Josh and indeed us as a club.

“Josh made his first XV debut this season and hopefully he will have another run-out with the first XV before the season finishes. We wish him all the best against the Irish.”