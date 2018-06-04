Goodwood issues invite for International Women’s Golf Day

We are really looking forward to International Women’s Golf Day on Tuesday, June 5, when the Golf At Goodwood Academy will be hosting a free event for all levels of female golfer, writes academy manager Chris McDonnell.

International Women’s Golf Day is, as the name suggests, a global initiative which encourages greater female participation in golf. We are very lucky to have an extremely healthy female representation in our membership at Goodwood, with more than 300 members being women.

We hope the more experienced players will be able to give their support to those starting out and the day will be a very friendly and social occasion with a great buzz. Chris McDonnell

I like to think that’s down to our welcoming approach and the fact we provide some very sociable ways to take up the game, like our Get Into Golf programme.

On June 5, we’ll be doing something pretty special, hosting complimentary sessions for complete beginners – which I will be coaching – as well as putting on a Texas scramble competition for those taking their skills on to the course. For members and non-members with a playing handicap, we are also hosting a four-ball better-ball competition round the full 18 holes of the Park course.

We hope the more experienced players will be able to give their support to those starting out and the day will be a very friendly and social occasion with a great buzz. We’ll be giving out prizes for the two competitions and everyone can enjoy some Prosecco and afternoon tea.

We will be raising money for Breast Cancer Awareness on the day.

In other Goodwood news, we recently announced that Georgia Hall will be one of our ambassadors this year. Georgia is 22 and already playing on the Ladies’ European Tour, but when she is at home in Hampshire she will use Goodwood as her base.

She was third in last year’s Women’s British Open, as well as winning the Ladies’ European Tour player of the year award. Georgia joins Holly Aitcheson, Toby Tree and Marco Penge in representing Goodwood and we will be following their progress through the year.

BOGNOR

Bognor entertained Blackmoor in a seniors’ mixed match involving eight pairs. It was a sunny afternoon with the course in excellent condition.

Bognor ran out 4½-3½ winners. Bognor victors were Brian and Sue Meloy, Allan and Margaret Delves, Jim and Eileen Morris, Ian and Kim Mercer. Derek and Kay Dady achieved the halved result. Ron and Barbara Stevens enjoyed a very close match, losing only on the very last put on the 18th.

After the match the players enjoyed a meal, during which the Blackmoor captain said she really looked forward to the return match in September.

Bognor’s scratch team played East Brighton at home in the second round of the Oliver Trophy. The team played foursomes in the morning and won three matches and halved the fourth, which put Bognor in a great position for the afternoon single matches. In the afternoon the Bognor lads turned on the style and won all eight games.

The final result was 11½-½ to Bognor and was the best win in the various matches played throughout the county.

Congratulations and special praise go to Harry Isham and Harry Malin in playing in the first scratch team Event. Players on the day were Andy Brown, Andrew Field, Harry Isham, James Maclean, Harry Malin, Shaun Maskell, Jake Stoneham and Jordan Vincent. The next round brings an away tie at Chartham Park.

Bognor seniors played three games in a week, the first being the Reg Paine Trophy which was won by Stuart English with a fine 39 points, followed closely by Ron Stevens with 38 and third on countback Malcolm Dodds.

The Reg Paine is the second in a series of four Stableford competitions run over the summer months with the best three from four scores winning the Fletcher Trophy.

The seniors’ club match team had a tough game away to Corhampton. The undulations and fast pacy greens have always proved difficult and Bognor lost 6-2. Their only joy was a 2&1 win for Roger Selway and Richard Perry.

Results: Mike Oates & Allen Delves lost 5&3, David Turner & Richard Kaemena halved, Chris Hickling & Andy Isitt lost 5&3, Roger Selway & Richard Perry won 2&1, Terry Kuhler & Ian Bright lost 5&4, Steve King & David Standing lost 6&5, Alan Fitzgerald & Clive Millett halved, Ken Catt & Brian Wolstencroft lost 3&1.

Bognor Seniors played host to Hayling. The contest went one way then the other and finally it finished 4-4. As usual in this fixture all players thoroughly enjoyed each other’s company and all look forward to the return at Hayling in September.

Results: Mike Oates & Trevor Till lost 4&3, Richard Beresford & David Standing won 3&1, Richard Kaemena & Mike Wadley lost 5&4, Steve King & Rob Redmond won 5&3, Chris Hickling & Mike Matthews lost 1 down, David Turner & Clive Millett lost 1 down, Ian Bright & Richard Perry won 5&4, Brian Wolstencroft & Roger Selway won 4&2.

CHICHESTER

The ladies’ division-one team maintained their winning ways with a 5-2 win away to Piltdown. The team comprised Sang Porter, Kathy Donohoe, Rachel Greenland, Caroline Hawkes, Jennifer Sherwood and Helen Ball.

Chi’s division-two team lost at Cottesmore, 5.5-1.5. Their team featured Maria Conner, Yvonne Dunckley, Lisa Jackson, Fiona Walsh, Bev Seymour, Heddie Straw and Lyn Plowman.

Other results - Granny Goblet - 1 Brenda Butler 43; 2 Jane Cawte 42; 3 Linda Wood 40. Qualifying Stableford nine-hole - 1 Treyn Haynes 22;

2 Ros May-Hearn 19; 3 Jane Buckley 18.

COWDRAY PARK

On a sunny day, 31 ladies went out to contest the Grannies Stableford. Congratulations to winner Sonia Burden.

Results: 1 Sonia Burden 37pts; 2 Judy Stillwell 35; 3 Marnie Evans 33; 4 Sue Brown 33. Alternative Stableford - 1 Julia Kelly 38pts; 2 Vicky Lush 34; 3 Wendy Street 33; 4 Sandra Barber 32