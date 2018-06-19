Goodwood Pony Club youngsters saddle up for success

Goodwood Pony Club enjoyed a hugely successful day out at the Alton School show-jumping competition at Coombelands, Pulborough.

Coming home with four first places and ribbons in every class contested, the club had one of their best sets of results in a single competition.

In the first class of the day, 60cm, Goodwood took both individual top spots. Next up were the 70cm teams and Goodwood Gold were first, with the Diamonds coming third. Goodwood also scooped individual third and sixth places in this class.

The final team class, 80cm, again showed the calibre of Goodwood’s riding, with the club taking first and second team places and individual first, third and sixth. The last class of the day provided a fifth individual rosette to round off a magnificent day.

Club DC Abbie Smith said: “It was an amazing day for us. Apart from the results, which were outstanding, all our members showed fantastic team spirit and support for each other. Some of them had never competed at this level before and coped really well. We’re also incredibly grateful to Sam Garry for providing such expert instruction on the day.”

Goodwood teams were in action again at a one day event at Rogate with further events planned before their popular summer camp – a fun-filled yet educational week held on the beautiful Goodwood Estate in August.

The club cater for and welcomes members at all riding levels. See http://branches.pcuk.org/goodwood/ to join, or follow Goodwood Pony Club on Facebook, @goodwoodpc, for all the latest news and events.

Full results: Class 1, 60cm Individual: 1st - Isabel Oliver riding Bumble, 2nd - Lara Drysdale riding Womble; Class 2, 70cm Teams: 1st - Goodwood Gold – Isabel Oliver riding Bumble, Lara Drysdale riding Womble, Skye Foley riding Chuck & Amy Brum riding Dolly. 2nd – Goodwood Diamonds - Alice Parker riding Banjo, Rosie-Leigh Rooke riding Maz, Connie Gunner riding Pumpkin & Josie Towns riding Eric

Class 2, 70cm Individual: 3rd - Alice Parker riding Banjo, 6th - Isabel Oliver riding Bumble; Class 3, 80cm Teams: 1st - Glorious Goodwood - Emily Cook riding Melody, Erin Willmett riding Ted, Alice Parker riding Banjo & Emily Shippam riding Cari. 2nd - Goodwood Platinum – Skye Foley riding Chuck, Connie Gunner riding Pumpkin & Josie Towns riding Eric; Class 3, 80cm Individual: 1st - Emily Shippam riding Cari, 3rd - Emily Cook riding Melody, 6th - Josie Towns riding Eric; Class 6, 1m Individual: 5th - Emily Shippam riding Cari.