Hi-tech help at hand for Cowdray Park golfers... learn golf for FREE at Chichester

A new state-of-the-art swing and fitting studio has opened at Cowdray Park Golf Club, further improving the already impressive scademy facilities at the club.

Located on the driving range, the spacious studio provides golfers with a comfortable environment to improve their game. Whatever the weather, golfers can now receive expert tuition from resident PGA professionals Matt Watson and Harry Smith.

The team will be using launch monitor technology with Trackman 4 to assist with coaching as well as developing the custom fitting service in the Pro Shop. The ability to measure full ball flight data is essential for recommending improvements, whether it is technique or equipment based.

The new studio is the latest improvement to take place at the 18-hole championship golf course located in West Sussex. Last year various tees were rebuilt on the golf course and a major bar refurbishment took place in the Clubhouse.

Director of golf Tim Allen said: “We are fortunate we are benefitting from significant investment in the golf club, the course and its facilities.

“The Pro Shop business has grown year on year for the past three years and the studio is the natural extension of that growth. We want to give all golfers, members and visitors, the best possible experience in their coaching and fitting.”

To find out more about Cowdray Golf or to book please call 01730 813599, email golf@cowdray.co.uk or visit www.cowdray.co.uk/swing-studio/

* For the first time, the Voice of Golf Peter Alliss will be bringing a golf day to Cowdray Park GC.

The Peter Alliss Masters will be held on July 26 and funds raised will go towards powered wheelchairs for local children. To date the charity has raised a staggering £7m over 40 years.

Teams of four are welcome and entry includes bacon rolls and coffee on arrival, 18 holes after a shotgun start followed by a fantastic meal and prizes.

For further details and to enter a team, please contact jackie@alliss-promotions.co.uk

* Cowdray seniors recorded their first win of the season with a 4½-3½ success at Blackmoor – a big reversal of last year’s 7-1 defeat.

Cowdray match manager Chris Hutchings and Richard Burden won the first match 4&3. Mike Cardiff and Robin Phillips delivered the important half.

The last three Cowdray pairings were solid with good wins from Peter Bennett and Wally Mitchell, Jon Fife and David Fowler and finally from the postmen, Nick Austin and Gary Strowbridge.

The fairways at Blackmoor are recovering well from last year’s dry summer. The greens are excellent and the high quality bunker sand made was almost a pleasure to play out of.

It is a wonderful challenging course to play and not easy for a visiting team so this a very good result for Hutchings’ team.

Europe v USA ... at Chichester Golf Club

BOGNOR

The spring seniors’ supper competition attracted an excellent 77 players to the supper, with 68 turning out for the game the following morning, all playing to win the Bill Chick Salver.

It is a four-ball better-ball Stableford, with pairs drawn after dinner. After recent poor weather, the course was in good condition and there were many scores over 40 points, which was terrific.

Winners were Graham Halliday and David Burden with an excellent 45 points. Second with 44 were Jeff McKeever and Ross Fisher, third with 44 on countback were Sean Francis and Roger Selway.

Seniors captain Mike Oates and Bill Chick presented the prizes, which went down to sixth place in reflecting the turnout. There were also five nearest-the-pin prizes. The players toasted their thanks to Bill, now in his 30th year in organising the competition.

The Autumn event is now named the Ron Alcock Salver, named after Bill’s fellow organiser, who passed away in 2018.

Congratulations also went to the house staff for an excellent dinner and service.

The Famous Grouse four-ball better-ball was played last weekend, with 47 pairs taking part, in blustery and testing conditions which did not seem to affect the scoring.

Winners were Stanley Riseborough and Charlie Mackendrick with an excellent score of 44 points. Second was Spencer Chadwick and Martin Donohue with 43 and third with 42 were Willie Dunn and Bob Forshaw.

There were 12 twos on the day and a special mention goes to Chris Jenkinson who holed his second shot for a two at the 350-yard, fourth hole.

The men’s midweek Stableford attracted 47 players with the winner Peter Hammond scoring an incredible 47 points, finishing seven points ahead of

Dave Hicks with 39. Third was new club member Jeff Mckeever with 38.

Ladies back in the swing of it

CHICHESTER

For those would like to learn golf, Chichester Golf Club have a great new free course starting.

Golf is a fun way to stay fit and healthy and the benefits of playing are enormous.

You can burn up to 1500 calories per round at the same time as catching up with friends or meeting new friends.

Staff at CGC have decided to invest in the future and are launching free four-week beginner golf courses throughout the year.

It is a great way for people to have a go and see if golf is for them.

The course comprises four one-hour lessons covering all areas of the game/

For more details and to view the available sessions and to book please visit https://chichestergolf.com/beginner-golf-lessons/

For more call 01243 536666.