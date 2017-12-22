Hockey sisters raise cash to fight Parkinson’s

A charity match was held to raise money to fight Parkinson’s disease.

Chi ladies’ seconds player Tracy Austin and her sister Michelle Crowley, whose dad has the condition, are running the London Landmarks half-marathon, a new event, in March.

Old and new faces came out to play, all of them one-time members of Chichester Hockey Club.

Michelle also ran a cake sale which raised nearly £300.

Chichester Ladies 2nds 1 Middleton 3

This felt like a match that would define the rest of the season for second-placed Chichester as they faced leaders Middleton. But it didn’t go their way.

The game started in end to end fashion but Middleton got the breakthrough. Chi needed a reply and got it through Rachel Trent.

Chichester were fighting every step of the way but the visitors seemed to have the edge and broke free a few times but Claire Young in goal came to the home side’s rescue.

Middleton went on to score twice more to seal Chichester’s fate. This probably means Chi will be vying for a top-three finish... unless Middleton falter in the second half of the season.

Chi ladies: Young, Austin, Oliver-Catt, Parrott, Baxter, Jessop, Hurd, Greenway, Hauxwell, Chaplin, Greenlees, Binning, Trent, Gray.