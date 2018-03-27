Horsley brothers moving on up the kart charts

Karting brothers Louis and Marco Horsley had a good 2017, although Marco had limited race exposure because he was not quite heavy enough to race competitively.

Louis did particularly well, overcoming more than a fair share of mechanical failures and having a very strong last five months of the year.

The Loxwood-based brothers with dad Ken are attending two new larger venues on a monthly basis – Whilton Mill (Northampton) and Shenington (Banbury) and plan some trips to Europe, to Spa and Genk in Belgium.

This resulted in three race final wins with many more heat wins, and several further podiums, along with finishing second in the Bayford Meadows 2017 Honda Cadet Championship and third in the Kent County Championship for Honda Cadet.

For 2018, Louis has moved up into the more senior mini-X30 class of kart with much faster two-stroke 125cc engines and senior size chassis, with Marco now using Louis’ 2016 class-winning Honda Cadet chassis in the Honda Cadet class.

The first race meeting at Whilton Mill was very busy with 267 drivers, and damp conditions made it quite tricky for the boys to learn the circuit quickly.

Louis battled through well to finish 14th out of 25 in the final race, having thoroughly enjoyed his first outing at Whilton Mill.

Marco struggled a little with his lower-specification Clubman engine than the rest of the field, but managed to finish his B final 21st out of 26.

A more appropriate engine for Marco will be sought for future meetings.

The boys thanked Extech and Dunsfold Park for their continued support into 2018 and would greatly appreciate hearing from anyone also interested in supporting their racing – please email racing@extech.co.uk