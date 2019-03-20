Hughes isn't green on the tennis court at Chichester

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club recently staged a mini-green boys’ event.

The LTA grade-five winter county tour tournament took place in the club’s Dome. All matches were played using a compass draw format and Fast4Tennis scoring (best of three sets).

Alfie Manson, of GTA Surrey, was the runner-up, receiving a silver medal after losing to eventual winner Henry Hughes (Brighton), who collected the gold medal winning 4-1, 4-0 in an entertaining final.

Oscar Douse (West Worthing) came third, beating Will Guyver, who had to retire ill during the third-fourth play-off.

Tournament referee Peter Cook said: “The tournament was played on an extremely wet blustery day; we were very glad for the club’s fantastic indoor dome facility.

“We were treated to some really close, competitive matches, which were all played with an excellent and respectful manner.”