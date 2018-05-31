Hundreds will take part in the big Chi Tri weekend

One of the Chichester’s biggest annual sporting events takes place this weekend.

People in Chichester are being urged not to miss their chance to take part in the 2018 Natures Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series, which is taking place over the weekend based in an around Westgate Leisure Centre.

Last year, more than 900 participants aged eight to 85 turned out to compete in a variety of races across the two days, and this year event hosts Everyone Active are hoping for even bigger numbers.

Now in its 12th year, the triathlon has evolved from a single race into a weekend-long festival of activity.

Young people aged eight to 16 can take part in either an aquathlon or triathlon on the Saturday, with the action starting at midday, before adults get their turn to compete on the Sunday, when the first wave of racing starts at 7am.

Across the weekend around 800 people are expected to compete.

Those over the age of 16 can get involved in a sprint distance triathlon, consisting of a 400m pool swim, 33km bike ride and a 5k run. Alternatively they can opt to take part in an Olympic-distance race featuring a 600m pool swim, a 42km bike ride, and a 10km run. Both races can be entered into as part of a team or individually.

For the first time this year, two new adult races are also taking place. The aqabike, consisting of a 600m swim and 42km bike ride, and an aquathlon, which will see competitors swim the same distance but follow it with a 10km run.

Stuart Mills, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “The Chi Tri is a fantastic way for participants of all abilities to get active. I’d encourage everyone, whether they’re experienced triathletes or first-time competitors, to give come along and give it a go.

“It’s always a really fun day that’s full of community spirit. Even if you’re not competing it’s a great event to be part of by cheering the participants on.”

Sarah Baldock, the director responsible for Natures Way Foods’ community programme, added: “NWF has sponsored the Chichester Triathlon series since 2007 and we’ve been delighted to watch more and more people take part every year.

“We have a really strong community programme, focused on health, education and sport. The Chichester Triathlon series brings these together in a great family event and we’re really proud to be part of it.”

To sign up for the event, contact chichestertriathlon@everyoneactve.com or visit www.everyoneactive.com/chichester-triathlon