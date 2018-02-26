Issy celebrates Sussex netball call-up

Westbourne House School Year 8 pupil Issy Allan has been picked for the Under-14 Sussex Netball Satellite Academy.

Allan plays goal attack in the Chichester school’s undefeated under-13A team.

We are extremely proud of Issy and everything she has achieved.

She has been working hard to get into the programme, which is the first step on the England Pathway. She was involved in numerous trials where she competed against many other fantastic netballers from Year 8 and Year 9.

Allan will now receive regular training in Brighton with county coaches and is competing in her first county fixture soon. She will benefit greatly from this additional training and experience and her school has wished her all the best.

Emma Chambers, the new head of girls’ sport at Westbourne House, said: “We are extremely proud of Issy and everything she has achieved.

“She is an asset to the school under-13A team, the Chichester Netball Club first team and now the county team as well.”