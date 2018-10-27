It's a Tone Zone takeover at the parkrun - and (almost) at the Great South Run

It was another hectic weekend for Bognor’s Tone Zone Runners.

At the Bognor parkrun it was the Tone Zone takeover day. The parkrun is a weekly, free 5k timed event, where people come along to run or walk the course.

Tone Zone members at Southsea for the Great South Run

For the 220th Bognor parkrun, Tone Zone were running the show, providing volunteers and pacers from 20 minutes up to 35 minutes to help people better their times.

A record number of Tone Zone runners ran, with 58 turning out to help raise the profile of the club and eight grabbing PBs.

There was lots of positive feedback about how the pacers had helped runners grab a personal best or sneak under a specific time barrier.

On Sunday the ten-mile Great South Run in Portsmouth had 27 Tone Zone runners involved.

Daryl Fairbrother was first home for the club, finishing in a very quick 1:10. Gary Pidgeon sped to a big personal best time of 1:13. Adam Norgett and Helana Wilmers also beat their previous personal bests.

Karen Vilday, Vicky Cooper, Susi Brigs and Sam Miles all finished in 1:30. Sarah Spurr, Rebecca Holden and Rachel George all ran strong races and finished close together in 1:45.

How the Great South Run unfolded

Cross country crew battle for honours

From Chicago to Chi for Tone Zone team

Having only starting running with the club in January, Lee Hayward, Sue Hayward and Lisa Broad all finished in 1:53. Julie Ede and Tina Ede continued their strong running form to finish in 2:11. Another beginner to the club this year, Nic Baglee, finished in three hours.

Along the coast in Hove was Peter Lee, running the Hove Prom 10k. Lee smashed the 37-minute barrier, running a time of 36:41.

In Jersey, running the Spartons West Park 5k, was Tony Hancock. He completed the 5k course in a respectable time of 21:35.

Tone Zone results - Great South Run: Daryl Fairbrother 1.10.09; Gary Pidgeon 1.13.57 PB; Adam Norgett 1.16.46 PB; Helena Wilmers 1.27.09 PB; Robert Little 1.27.53; Karen Vilday 1.29.09; Vicky Cooper 1.29.56 PB; Susi Briggs 1.30.02; Sam Miles 1.30.26 PB; Marc Willson 1.31.58; Zoe Hemes 1.38.23; Stuart Thomson 1.39.00; Magdalena Kuczera 1.40.24; Sarah Spurr 1.45.19; Rebecca Holden 1.45.50; Rachel George 1.45.50; Bogumila Skladanek 1.47.03; Lee Hayward 1.53.23; Susan Hayward 1.53.42; Lisa Broad 1.53.42; Carole Mulry 1.55.50; Juliette Garrett 1.58.02; Liz Farrell 1.59.14; Julie Ede: 2:11; Tina Ede: 2:11; David Sinclair 2.14.41; Nic Baglee 3:00. Bognor parkrun: Byron Kearns 18.53 Pb; Peter Lee 20.03; David Rowe 20.07; Simon Hunt 20.41; Jack Penfold 20.59; Trev Strowger 21.00; Duncan Stephenson-Gill 21.36; Juliet Stallard 21.53; Gary Pidgeon 22.25; Mark Farndell 23.19; Gary Smith 23.26; Tony Holcombe 23.42; J Faggetter 24.07; Allen Porter 24.11; Graeme Armstrong 24.29; Mark Williamson 25.00; Andy Shill 25.04; Andrew Medlock 25.28 Pb; Kate O’connor 25.34; Ian Bayley 25.35; Neil Strudwick 25.39; Marc Willson 25.45; Nathan Bilham 25.51; Jackie Williamson 26.00; Ian Buchan 26.00 Pb; Carl Bryant 26.08; Andrew Miles 26.17; Sarah Santer 26.19; Neil Pacey 26.32; Lucy Gardner 27.11; Lisa Wadey 27.45; Elle Matthews 28.17; Lindsey Reeves 28.51 Pb; Peter Lomax 28.56; Michelle Lloyd 28.57 Pb; Catriona Power 28.58 Pb; Debi Haddleton 29.07 Pb; Karen Vilday 29.07; Daniel Hughes 29.29; Alison Stead 29.41; Alan Argent 30.02; Lucy-Jayne Isitt 30.04; Donna Vincent 30.23; Leigh Paige 31.20 Pb; Debbie Pacey 31.21; Lisa Robinson 31.23; Joanne Andrews 32.04 Pb; Adam Knight 32.25; Karen Blackman 32.36; Allan Brown 32.58 Pb; Lucy West 33.04; Mike Monk 33.31; Kirstee Porter 33.36; Jo Penfold 33.35 Pb; David Sinclair 34.29; Marc Vonlanthen 40.02; Bushka Skladanek 46.54; Lisa Broad 58.08. Colwick Parkrun: Catherine Leonard 36.49. Tilgate Parkrun: Donna Strowger 25.13 Pb. Maidenhead Parkrun:Alan Coombs 36.49.