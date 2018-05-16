It’s prize time for Bognor golfers

The Bognor course has stood up well to the winter and the ladies’ section have been busy rescheduling competitions. They have issued a thank-you to the greenkeepers for their tireless work in keeping the course open going.

The Triple 6 competition was won by Shona Rochford and Barbara Stevens and the Team Multiplier was won by Kim Mercer, Elaine Conisbee and Barbara Stevens. The first singles competition of the season, the Doreen Keen Memorial Trophy, was won by Sue Sidebotham.

The first of the spring meeting matches was the Thorpe Cup, a medal competition. Chloe Briance won the cup.

Other results: Silver Division 1st Chloe Briance, 2nd Caroline Pilbeam, 3rd Sue Meloy, 4th Janet Carter, 5th Ann Bushell, 6th Jacqui Humphreys. Bronze Division A 1st Jackie Chamberlain, 2nd Sally Cameron, 3rd Barbara Stevens, 4th Jane Russell. Bronze Division B & C 1st Andrea Cooper, 2nd Elaine Conisbee, 3rd Maleta Moore.

The spring meeting foursomes 32-hole competition was won by Andrea Cooper and Elaine Conisbee ahead of Chloe Briance and Nicola Holton and Jane Russell and Sue Doughty.

An 18-hole competition was run in conjunction with the 32-holefoursomes. Victors were Linda Searle and Denise Duquemin, who will represent the club in the Peugeot Coronation Foursomes later in the year. Second were Kay Dady and Vanessa Cole, third Shona Rochford and Lin Harbutt, fourth Chris Puddicombe and Gill Twyford, fifth Rita West and Angela Allen.

In the Sussex girls’ spring meeting at Royal Ashdown, Bognor junior captain Katie Field beat a strong field to win the Scratch Cup, her first win on the county scene.

* The school holidays were busy for Bognor juniors despite wet conditions.

They had their first order of merit event, the Bogey Cup to start the season. It was won by Max Wladon with a very good score of plus five, his first win. Second was Charlie Maginnes with plus two. Josh Stevenson managed his first below-handicap score to gain himself a lower handicap.

Two juniors were playing in national events. Jake Stoneham was in the Scottish under-18 championships at Montrose GC made his first national tournament cut. Harry Malin went to Hawkstone Park in Shropshire and enjoyed a top-20 finish.

A team of Jake Stoneham, Harry Isham and Charlie Maginess competed in the Andy Beer Trophy, an event run by the Sussex at Copthorne GC. They finished a creditable third – helped by Isham holing his second shot for an eagle on one hole.

The first West Sussex League match was played at West Sussex GC. Bognor’s team of Jake Stoneham, Harry Isham, Charlie Maginnes and Charlie Broggi finished second, a good start to the tour of five courses to see who will go on to the Langmead finals in September.

CHICHESTER

After suffered with the weather over the winter, April was a good month for Chichester ladies.

In the new Annodata competition, Chichester entered two teams. The B team played Goodwood on the Downs course in the first round and lost 3.5-1.5 though several games were close. Elaine Fell, Lisa Jackson, Bev Seymour, Heddie Straw and Maria Conner made up the Chi team.

The A team met Rowlands Castle on the Cathedral course in wet conditions and won 5-0. They meet Goodwood in the next round. Their team comprised Kathy Donohoe, Kim Wells, Mary-Lou Litton, Jennifer Sherwood and Helen Ball.

The divisional teams have begun their matches with some excellent results.

Chi’s division-one team have played and won three games.

Results: v Littlehampton (H) won 6-1, Sang Porter, Kathy Donohoe, Lisa Mitchelmore, Elaine Fell, Caroline Hawkes, Jennifer Sherwood and Mary-Lou Litton; v Cottesmore (H) won 4-3, Sang Porter, Kathy Donohoe, Lisa Mitchelmore, Elaine Fell, Jennifer Sherwood, Helen Ball and Mary-Lou Litton; v Piltdown (H) won 7-0, Sang Porter. Kathy Donohoe, Lisa Mitchelmore, Rachel Greenland, Jennifer Sherwood, Helen Ball and Mary-Lou Litton.

In division two, Chi have won one and lost one.

Results: v Worthing (A) lost 1-6, Kim Wells, Maria Conner, Yvonne Dunckley, Lisa Jackson, Heddie Straw, Fiona Walsh and Beverley Seymour; v Chartham Park (H) won 6-1, Kim Wells, Maria Conner, Yvonne Dunckley, Fiona Walsh, Beverley Seymour, Lynn Plowman and Nicky Eastland.

Other results: Bowmaker - 1 Angela Perkins, Nicky Eastland, Maria Conner 66; 2 Kim Wells, Fiona Walsh, Hannah Stephens 61; 3 Yvonne Dunckley, Heddie Straw, Jane Buckley, Bev Seymour 60. Wwwdot five clubs and a putter - Bev Seymour 32, Kim Wells 30, Angela Perkins 29.

Qualifying Stableford, Cathedral course - Mary Lou Litton 32; Kim Wells 32; Maria Conner 31. Spring Trophy - Lisa Mitchelmore, Sang Porter, Kathy Donohoe. Qualifying Stableford, Tower course - Ros May-Hearn 40, Christine Wheeler 32, Angela Perkins 27. Qualifying Stableford, Cathedral - Fiona Walsh 33, Rachel Greenland 31, Caroline Hawkes 31. Medal, Tower - 1 Yvonne Dunckley 74, 2 Kim Wells 74, 3 Jane Buckley 76. Qualifying Stableford, Tower - Jane Cawte 39, Treyn Haynes 33, Wendy Jeffery 32.