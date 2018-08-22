It’s trophy and travel time for Bognor golfers... Sang is on song

* Bognor seniors made their yearly pilgrimage to Sandown & Shanklin on the Isle of Wight. The course was in super condition following heavy rain, and to cap it off the sun came out just after the start .

The match swung one way then the other but Sandown & Shanklin won the last pairs to win overall 4½-3½.

Results: Mike Oates & Mike Matthews lost 2&1, Steve King & David Chalmers won 1up, Chris Hickling & Trevor Till lost 2&1, Ian Payne & Clive Millett won 2&1, Sean Francis & Ian Bright halved, Richard Beresford & Andy Isitt lost 1 down, Barry Vanstone & Brian Wolstencroft won 2&1, Roger Selway & Rob Walker lost 7&6.

* Andrew Field won the Bognor Golf Club Challenge Cup with nett scores of 70 and 68, a two-under handicap total of 138.

Nathan Parke came second with scores of 70 and 69 and Sean Maginnis came third with 75 and 68 – awesome scoring in extremely tough conditions.

Thank-you goes to Chris Lovell for running the competition. He did a superb job. Thanks also went to Ian Pettie for being starter.

The Davis Bowl and Millbourn Cup were abandoned after the greens were flooded by a downpour.

* Some 24 Bognor seniors thoroughly enjoyed their bi-annual pilgrimage to Meon Valley GC for two games of golf an and overnight stay. The event was managed by Cliff Willis, the weather gorgeous for the time of year with this year the theme once again The Ryder Cup with 12 players representing each side.

On this occasion GB defeated USA. GB captain Phil Lee took the trophy. Winner of the singles competition with a combined score of 70 points was Mike Oates.

* The Bognor junior season is gaining momentum. Recent weeks have seen the Mullenger Memorial played, a competition sponsored by Maureen Mullenger.

The scoring was keen and close. Coming out on top with gross 69, nett 67, was Jake Stoneham, a special win for him as Maureen is his nan and this was the first time he collected this trophy.

In second place was Katie Field, who also won the nearest the pin on the fifth hole. Harry Isham took the scratch prize.

The Club President’s Cup is an event sponsored by president Ian Pettie who supplies the prizes and the lunch.

The morning round, in red-hot temperatures, saw Ben Taylor storm to top of the leaderboard with 42 points. Behind him was the ever present Harry Malin.

The afternoon saw Harry Isham shoot a level-par round of 41, firing him to top spot. This lead was shortlived though as Malin improved on his morning scored by one to finish with rounds of 39 and 40 to retain his title from last year. The scratch prize was won by Jake Stoneham.

Nearest the pin on the 10th was taken by Thomas Hendrick who also romped to the best PM prize on 43 points. The day finished with Pettie presenting the prizes and complementing the junior players on their skills and enthusiasm for the game.

The President’s Cup capped a special week for Malin. He had also won the Goodwood club junior championship over the two courses. He shot eight over for the two rounds and won by three. He then ventured to Wentworth for the Rollason Trophy (named after the late BBC sports journalist Helen Rollason) for players under the age of 14. His round of 69 saw him take the main gross prize and after deducting his four handicap his next 65 gave him the nett prize too.

Three of Bognor’s prominent junior players have been selected to play for Sussex in the prestigious South East of England foursomes to be played at Royal Norwich GC this month.

Malin, Jake Stoneham and Isham will join five other players representing Sussex. Katie Field havs been selected to play for Sussex in the five-county annual tournament in Middlesex.

CHICHESTER

The Chichester ladies’ annual club championships were played over 36 holes and at the end of the second round Kathy Donohoe and Sang Porter were tied on 162.

For the first time in the section’s history the championships went to a three-hole play-off. The scores were still tied after holes 16 and 17 before Porter won with an 8ft putt on the 18th.

The handicap prize was won by Mary-Lou Litton.

The Roy Keep Spring Pairs, postponed earlier in the season, saw a win for Caroline Hawkes and Tricia Robertson, with Kathy Donohoe and Linda Wood runners-up.

The Ping qualifier was won by Vena Lee and Viv May-Hearn on 43 points. Second were Caroline Hawkes and Pauline Beale and third Bev Seymour and Nicky Eastland, both placings decided on countback.

The friendly teams have been busy again with a 2-1 win over Foxbridge (A) and 2.5-1.5 win at Bognor.

Facing Foxbridge were Sue Bond, Fran Syson, Val Swain, Yvonne Leaver, Sue Winterbotham and Linda Wood. Playing Bognor were Sue Ward, Val Swain, Yvonne Leaver, Pam Hart, Tricia Robertson, Fran Syson, Joan Bramer and Hannah Stephens.

Other results: Fun competition - 1 Heddie Straw 54 2, Caroline Hawkes 50; 3 Ros May-Hearn 39. 123 Putt Away Cathedral - 1 Pam Hart, Tricia Robertson + Secret Partner 123; 2 Yvonne Dunckley, Rachel Hutchinson + Secrte Partner 122; 3 Yvonne Leaver, Linda Wood and Judith Whittaker 116 (ocb). 123 Putt Away Tower - 1 Jean Davies and Christine Wheeler 59.

Chichester veterans held their annual charity golf day.

This year vets captain Mike Skinner is raising money for the Dementia Support Hub at Tangmere.

He thanked all those who took part for their great support in raising £670 on the day. It was a fun round of golf as the players could donate by buying Mulligans and also gain an advantage on some holes by going off the ladies’ tees.

The event was well organised and thanks go to the all the wives and vets that helped collect the donations and supply refreshments.

COWDRAY PARK

Cowdray Seniors entertained a team from West Sussex Golf Club on a blisteringly hot day. Thanks to the fairway and green watering system, the course was in very good condition and helped the home team to romp to a 7½-½ victory.

The half was recovered by the away team with a birdie three (nett two) on the par four 18th hole. The match was played in a very friendly atmosphere and West Sussex went away vowing to gain revenge in the return match in September.

There were were wins for Rob Doney and Paul Owen, Jonathan Fife and Phil Harrison, Chris Hoare and Robin Phillips, Chris Hutchings and David Wickham, Richard Burden and Tony Sapsworth, John Durrell and Peter Hallt, David Fowler and John Smith and a half for Dave Lucking and John Newman.

* Fifty-eight Cowdray Park seniors took part in the annual Yellowlees Quaich. This annual strokeplay competition, named after a former club captain, was close fought.

The morning saw the return of the very hot weather so the course provided its usual stern challenge. Twelve players played to their handicap or better.

Overall winner was Brian Symonds (playing off 20) at three under with Michael King (15) sharing the same nett score of 67 but losing on countback.

August is a busy competition month for the seniors with the monthly Stableford today (Aug 9), seniors invitational on August 15 and the Keith Chapman Trophy on August 16.

There are also seniors matches against Worthing, Bramley, The Dyke and Hindhead.

* Cowdray seniors’ Stableford attracted 76 entrants. After the heatwave it seemed strange playing in persistent rain.

The change in the weather didn’t prevent some great scores with players taking advantage of softer greens.

Leading in the clubhouse for most of the afternoon was Terry Adsett with 39 points. However a late starter eventually came in with a better score as Steve Lucking scored 40 points, a fine score off a handicap of ten in adverse conditions.

Results - Div 1 - Winner Steve Lucking 40pts, 2 Terry Adsett 39. Div 2 Winner Brian Symonds 38, 2 John Kitchener 37.

The next seniors’ Stableford will be played on Thursday, September 13.

* Match manager Tony Sapsworth led Cowdray seniors into their fixture at Worthing’s lower course. Play started in blustery and showery conditions.

Intermittent showers allowed play to continue almost uninterrupted until most groups reached the halfway stage. After this the heavens opened and torrential rain and strong winds meant all matches were abandoned after 12 or so holes.

Scores at that stage were taken with Worthing coming out ahead to win 4½-3½ – the same score by which Cowdray won the home leg.

CHRIS McDONNELL COLUMN

I’d first like to extend my congratulations to Golf At Goodwood’s Georgia Hall, who became the Women’s British Open Champion. It was a huge achievement and richly deserved, and at 22, Georgia clearly has a massive future ahead of her. It is also a great inspiration for the players here at Goodwood.

It has been a busy time for golf across the UK, with hot baking conditions meaning courses have become much drier and shorter to play as the ball is bouncing further, which will delight the amateur golfer.

However, these dry bouncy conditions make playing more difficult for the professional golfer as we saw in The Open Championship in July. The ball is much harder to control in these conditions and the key to playing links golf is to stay out of the bunkers and rough, which proved hard to navigate around.

The Open Championship saw Francesco Molinari become the first Italian to win any of the four majors, and also a return of Tiger Woods being top of the leaderboard with nine holes remaining. Molinari had a bogey-free two-under-par final round, which included 16 pars and 2 birdies.

Seeing Woods in contention in a major again was a delight to watch for all golf fans and for the game itself. It really goes to show that no matter what issues you have in life, with dedication and focus you can recover and have success.

A record 172,000 people attended the 147th Open at Carnoustie in Scotland, surpassing the 157,000 total set at the same course in 1999. Proof that golf is as popular as ever.

With the Ryder Cup less than two months away the teams are now shaping up nicely for both Europe and the USA. The big decision for the Americans will be whether Tiger be there as a vice-captain or a player – if he continues this fine form, in my opinion he will be picked to play if he doesn’t automatically qualify.

The USA team currently have a lot of young players and his experience will be very much needed when they compete at Le Golf National from September 28 to 30.

* Chris McDonnell is the academy manager for Golf At Goodwood. To get in touch, email golfacademy@goodwood.com or call 01243 520162.