Itchenor sailors need your help as they launch whole new experience

To celebrate the launch of a new class aimed at those looking for a relaxed sailing experience, Itchenor Sailing Club is calling on members of the public to suggest names for their three new RS2000 dinghies.

Ideal for beginners, family sailing and training, the club’s new fleet will give more people the opportunity to get out on the water and enjoy all the club has to offer without having to own a boat.

Members of the public can be as creative as they like with their entries but the judges suggest that names are relevant to the local area or marine environment such as types of seabird, wind or fish.

The deadline for submitting names is March 31.

All entries can be submitted by emailing office@itchenorsailingclub.co.uk or via the club’s Facebook and Twitter pages using the hashtag #ISC2000.

All names will be shortlisted and winners chosen by a panel of judges including Neil Hart, Itchenor Sailing Club commodore.

The three winners will each receive a free month’s family membership at Itchenor Sailing Club plus a selection of sailing goodies.

Designed for families, couples and individuals looking to get involved in the sport for the first time or those wanting a stepping stone to get back into sailing, the 2000s can be used for exploring Chichester Harbour and basic training as well as fun racing if required.

The 2000 Experience comes with weekly activities and events including training, cruising, beach picnics, racing and regattas, allowing members to have fun while developing their sailing skills and meeting other likeminded sailors.

All those interested in joining this relaxed sailing programme at Itchenor can enjoy a special introductory members’ offer for the first year and free first use of one of the club’s 2000 dinghies.

Those who have yet to reach the required level to take a boat out on their own, will receive a free half day training session or alternatively they can join one of the various RYA training weekends that the club runs.

This is a great opportunity to join this prestigious club in one of the most beautiful parts of the south coast and take advantage of the delightful Clubhouse with its restaurant, bar and accommodation, and the many events that take place.

To find out about joining the new 2000 Experience click here or call 01243 512400.