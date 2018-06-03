Leo and Will lead Westgate charge for tri honours

A busy weekend for Chichester Westgate Triathlon Club’s juniors, youth and adult sections brought a lot of success.

The junior section had representation at Fareham and East Grinstead, the youth section had athletes at Nottingham and Eton Dorney and adult section were running in the Arundel Lido Triathlon.

Stallard finished in a very strong field in second place in the U20s category and now stands a very strong chance of representing GB in Glasgow.

Leo Stallard was competing twice over the weekend in two GB age group qualifying events. First up was the Nottingham Sprint Triathlon, an ETU qualifier for Glasgow 2018.

The next day brought Stallard second triathlon of the weekend at Eton Dorney. This time it was for the world qualifier for the World Sprint Triathlon Champs of 2019 in Lausanne.

Stallard had company from CWTC this time in the form of Jacob Cann. He finished sixth and Cann in ninth overall in the U20s.

A number of CWTC adults were competing in the Arundel Lido Triathlon (standard and sprint distance).

Will Grace was first overall, Stu Wilson finished 11th, and Shaun finishing 21st. Ben Newman was competing in the sprint and finishing 28th overall.

Next is the Chichester Triathlon weekend this Saturday and Sunday. If anyone is interested in competing in triathlons or just wants to get fit then please check the club’s website for information about joining – www.cwtc.org.uk