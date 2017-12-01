London trip isn’t rich in points for Chichester

We’re coming to the end of the first half of the hockey season and there were mixed fortunes for a couple of Chichester sides.

The men’s firsts were beaten at Richmond but the ladies’ seconds had the better of a home clash with Worthing seconds.

The first half of the season is over for Chichester and they go into the two-month winter break on nine points, third from bottom and with work to do when the action resumes.

Richmond 3 Chichester 1

Conference East

Chichester travelled to Richmond in good spirits after a good win against West Herts, but couldn’t repeat the success.

On an extremely cold Saturday evening, it was very evenly-balanced game until Richmond slotted two goals away midway through the first half.

It was an end to end encounter with opportunities for each side.

Chichester thought that they had a path back into the game when they were awarded a penalty stroke. But the umpires had a discussion and changed the decision.

About ten minutes into the second half, Richmond added to their lead.

Chichester battled back strongly and Alex Baxter slotted one in. A couple of minutes after that Alex Baxter tried an outrageous lob that went narrowly over.

Richmond applied a lot of pressure and closed the game out with ten minutes to go by adding one more.

Chichester Ladies 2nds 3 Worthing 2nds 1

Worthing have been floundering near the bottom of the league but Chichester made it difficult for themselves.

The passion was there for Chi but concentration levels seem to be absent with inaccurate passing to put themselves under pressure.

Chichester were by far the better team and had many chances. The hosts were awarded several penalty corners and Tracy Austin sent the ball out to Sarah Jessop who passed back to Austin to swep in the opener.

Chi battled on and Jessop was rewarded with Chi’s second from just inside the D.

After half-time Chichester pushed on, defending well, but struggling for fluency. About ten minutes from the end a defensive mistake gave Worthing their goal.

Chichester responded with a Lindsay Hauxwell goal giving them breathing space. Chichester stay second – not a great performance but a win is a win.

Chi ladies 2nds: Claire Young, Jackie Baxter, Tracy Austin, Vicky Oliver-Catt, Cheryl Parrott, Sarah Jessop, Alex Hurd, Jenna Greenway, Amy Chaplin, Maddie Hantrais, Lindsay Hauxwell, Jenny Horton, Charlotte Binning.