Mack's magic makes her first Tone Zoner in Worthing race

Tone Zone Runners had a number of athletes making the short trip along the coast in the Worthing Half Marathon.

The rain stayed away but it was extremely windy along the prom.

There were 12 Tone Zone Runners taking part. First home was Kari Mack with a very impressive time of 1:26.

Also impressing was Anna Kari-Enes with 1:37, while Martin Playford grabbed one of two personal bests of the day with 1:49.

Ben Leney, Peter Ramsdale and Stan Mack all finished under 1:55. Natalie Tribe battled through the wind to snatch a PB of 1:57.

Stuart Thomson and Lucy-Jayne Isitt also finished under the two-hour mark. Zoe Hemes, Richard Hemsley and Bushka Sklandanek all managed to finish under the 2.30 mark.

Results: Kari Mack 1.26.09; Anne Kari Enes 1.37.12; Martin Playford 1.49.26 PB; Ben Leney 1.51.21; Peter Ramsdale 1.52.15; Stan Mack 1.54.03; Stuart Thomson 1.58.56; Natalie Tribe 1.57.38 PB; Lucy-Jayne Isitt 1.59.22; Bushka Skladanek 2.11; Zoe Hemes 2.16.12; Richard Hemsley 2.19.11.