Marley and Robinson take the Bognor darts titles

The Bognor Tuesday Double In Double Out League divisional singles knockouts took place at the Newtown Social Club.

Atotal of 57 players turned up to compete, the fourth best turnout on record.

In division one, 22 players took part.

The first semi-final saw Micky Rowland lose to The Legends team-mate Ben Marley. The second saw last year’s runner-up Andy Whiteley (The Legends) beat Wayne Wadsworth (QE2) 2-1 to make it an all Legends final.

Marley won the bull to go first, again hitting a 102 in-shot. Eventually Marley hit double top to take the leg. The second leg saw a slow start from Whiteley, and after Marley missed some doubles, he hit double four to go 2-0 up.

Leg three saw Whiteley hit a ton and 140, but Marley kept up. With 92 left, Whiteley had to take the leg, and he did, hitting bullseye, single ten and double 16.

The fourth ended with Whiteley hitting double top for the leg, making it 2-2.

Marley hit the first ton in the decider but Whiteley replied with a 140 and a ton. Eventually Marley struck 20, 16 and double 16 for a 68 out-shot, taking the division-one champion title.

Division two saw 35 players step up to the oche, another record for the division. The only 180 came from Rob Misselbrook (Hunston Club) before he lost in the quarter-finals.

The first semi-final saw Alex Norgett (Chi Snooker Club) beat Lee Passey (BRSA). The second saw Nick Hales (The Hoffmeisters) go out to Keith Robinson (Chi Snooker Club).

In the final Robinson wio the bullseye but faiedl to hit the in-shot for two throws. Norgett started well but Robinson caught up and took the first leg.

In leg two, both players missed chances but Robinson took it with double four.

Leg three saw Robinson hit a 120 in-shot, followed by 140 and 85. Norgett was too far behind and Robinson, with only 24 left, found the double, taking the division-two title.