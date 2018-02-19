Mason and Martinez are pulling no punches

Bognor Amateur Boxing Club had a brilliant day at Turners Boxing Academy in Camberley.

Charley Mason and team-mate Aldine Martinez made it through to the Southern Counties England Boxing youth championship final.

Mason boxed against the Surrey champion and won a close hard-fought contest, putting in the cleaner shots. This takes him and his coach – his father Paul – up to Doncaster next week to the final stage.

Mason will be boxing on the Friday in the quarter-finals. If he progresses he will box again in the semis on Saturday and finally in the final on Sunday.

It’s no walk in the park at this stage as all these coming bouts involve the best boys in England, of which Mason is one.

His coach is certain that if he boxes to form he can do it. All at the Bognor club have wished Mason well and hope his hard work can pay off with the title.

Team-mate Martinez wasn’t so fortunate, but he performed out of his skin nonetheless. His job was a harder one than Mason’s since his opponent was around four times more experienced than him. On top of that his opponent had hardly ever lost.

Despite this, Martinez started confidently and boxed beautifully. He won the first round easily, drawing his opponent’s lead and countering accurately with power. The other corner were worried and the boxer frustrated.

Martinez began to fade in the second and going into the third it was one round apiece. The more experienced boxer came out hard in the third and Martinez was near exhausted.

Martinez took a standing eight count. Shortly after, just as the referee was about to begin a second standing eight count, his coach threw in the towel to stop unnecessary punishment.

The youngster was praised by many for an outstanding performance. In the month since Martinez moved to Bognor ABC he has improved beyond recognition. He is a huge prospect for the future.