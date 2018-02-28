Midlands too strong for Sussex in bowls battle of the Wests

West Sussex’s premier team lost in the quarter-finals of the inter-county championship against current champions West Midlands on the neutral mats at Daventry.

They started slowly taking only one point in the first session and one in the second to trail 14-2 at lunch.

The afternoon saw some improvement with wins in both singles and the bonus points in that discipline but with the final session to go West Midlands needed only one point for the overall win.

The final score was 28-12 against a very strong team who look favourites to take the title again this year.

In the singles Infinity’s Chris Page drew 14-14 and won 13-12 while club-mate Jack Rollings lost 14-9 and won 16-8.

In the pairs Infinity’s Robin Armstrong with Southbourne’s Antony Bull lost 20-10 and won 13-12 while The Martlets’ Malcolm Rollings and Lavant’s Peter Whale lost 12-10 and 13-11.

In the triples the Southbourne combination of Audrey Bull, Andy Smith and Dave Alner drew 11-11and lost 20-6.

In the fours The Martlets’ Chris Blackman and Infinity’s Denise Kirby lost 16-11 and 13-11 while Southbourne’s Karen Alner with Infinity’s Steve Jeffery, Charlotte Rollings and Richard Jeffery lost 10-9 and won 16-10.

ALDINGBOURNE

Aldingbourne notched a two rink win over Arundel.

The team of N Hudson, B Wellard, N Boxall, D Meakins were 12-6 down on the eighth end fought back to win 29-16.

B Varney, J Eggins, T Booker and J Cordingly had a much closer game, holding a 12-shot lead at six ends but finishing with a final score of 26-18.

That meant an overall win of 55-34.

Playing close neighbours Yapton, Aldingbourne won on rink one.

N Hudson, A Stiles, K Scot and D Meakins scraped through by one shot, 24-23. G Arnold, J Eggins, T Booker, D Wilgoss lost 18-13.

The overall result was a 41-37 win for Yapton.

DONNINGTON

Donnington SMBC played Arundel SMBC at home.

On mat one Jenny Wiseman, Steph Baverstock, Mike Beal and skip Allan Banham beat M Boyce, M Beech, J Kinnard and skip A Emery 29-12.

Mat two saw Ann Hulbert, Terry Wiseman, Colin Dean and skip Colin Hulbert lose 18-16 to E Walmsley, E Buckler, M Stephens and skip A Olliver.

The game was very good humoured on both mats and Donnington were pleased to win overall.

Captain for Arundel, John Kinnard, thanked Donnington for a good match. Donnington go to Arundel for a return match in April.