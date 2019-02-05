Mycroft delighted - and a little surprised - to win Chichester Priory 10k

Chi Priory 10k winner Will Mycroft was not one of the elite runners tipped as a potential winner of the race - but he was delighted to come through the pack and take the title with a new course record.

The Enfield & Highgate ace took the crown in a sprint finish from Crawley's Paul Navesey, winning in 29.32 - 13 seconds better than the course record set last year.

Will Mycroft beats Paul Navesey to the finish / Picture by Derek Martin

Afterwards he told us he could hardly believe how straightforward the contest had been.

He was one of seven runners to cross the line inside 30 minutes.

See his post-race interview above

